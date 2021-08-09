Angel Charity's trio of events aims to raise $1.4M for local nonprofits

“Most of these small grants focused on responding to challenges of the pandemic and trying to meet the needs of the children that each serve. It felt really good signing those checks and delivering them; it was very emotional for the staff members of these nonprofits. They said they couldn’t have come at a better time, and it generates such a sense of goodwill for them to know we are there to support them,” said Rincon.

Rincon emphasized that the 250 members of Angel Charity worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic — in spite of the inability to meet in-person and other pandemic-related limitations — and have already raised 80 percent of the funds they have committed. Many members have also taken the option to personally purchase gift cards from local restaurants and businesses that traditionally donate to Angel Charity fundraisers.

“Every year we solicit local retailers and restaurants for gift cards for our fundraisers, and they were heavily impacted last year, so if members were in a position to do so, they could purchase gift cards from the vendors to support the local economy and then donate them to our events. It is another way for us to give back,” said Rincon.