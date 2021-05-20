Arizona Daily Star camp fund at 55% of goal with summer almost here

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we’re received 795 donations totaling $118,655, or about 55% of our goal.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donors include:
Karen Allen, $50.
Jeff Berry, $25
Carol Borges, $25.
Elizabeth Borozan, in memory of the Swindle Brothers, Mike and George, $150.
Mary Bryant, $100.
Patricia Burns, $250
Mr. and Mrs. Clarke Buss, $100.
Brad and Jill Buxton, in memory of our moms Frieda and Juanita, $100.
Karen Byrne-Essif, $800.
Debbie Kornmiller and George Campbell, in honor of Darrell Durham, who is retiring from the Star, $100.
William Carson, $100.
Robert Christofk, $200.
Jeanne Clarke, in memory of Scott Ryerson, $50.
Katherine Conover, $100.
Marianne Cooley, $50.
Richard and Joyce Cox, $50.
John and Joan Curran, $100.
Robert Dearing, $100
Lois Deputy, $50.
Deupree Family Foundation, $7,000.
Donald Dietrich, $200.
Frances Emrick, $50.
RoseAnn Essig, $25.
Shirley Estes, $1,000.
Jane Evans, $100.
Rad Fisher, $100.
Debbie Fleischman, $100
Carol Franklin, $200.
Chris Craig and Al Fuller, $200.
Robin Gil, $650.
Ron Goldberg, $50.
Antoinette Goldstein, $50.
Gordon Waterfall and Donna Grant, $300.
James Green, $50.
Linda Groves, $50.
Gwen Hall, $125.
Phyllis Hatfield, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hennelly, $100.
Trudy Hersch, in memory of Robert M. Hersch, $100.
Susan Hileman, in memory of Herb, $18.
Sue Hill, in memory of my family, $50.
William Hohmann, $100.
Elizabeth Horrigan, $100.
Claudia Howell $50.
Tanya Ivey, $100.
John and Ruth Jacome, in memory of Diana Jacome Armour, $200.
Steven Jarrett, $100.
Martin Kahn, $100.
Patricia Karcheski, $100.
Sandra Kennedy, $100.
Rosalind Kephart ,$200.
Peg and Jason Kepner, thankful for Camp Tatiyee, $200.
Dale Keyes, $200.
Norma Kindseth, $125.
Connie King, $100.
Edward Kunkel, $100.
Helen Lambertson, $200.
Janet Lang, $50.
Starr Lemick, in memory of Steve Lemick, $25.
Alan Lesselroth M.D., $100.
Howard Lilley, $75.
Raymond Lindstrom, in memory of my daughter Karen Lindstrom, $200.
Gypsy Lyle, $300.
Duncan MacDonell, $300.
Diana and Brian Manning, $100.
David and Joan Martin, $50.
Althea McClure, $100.
Jan Means, in memory of my sweet dog Peppy, $20.
Susan Meere, $50.
Craig Morton, $25.
Nicholas and Carolyn Munson, $200.
Mike and Jeannette Pike, $250.
Laura Plamondon, in honor of Triangle Y Ranch camp, $400.
Nancy Polster, $100.
Barry and Debbie Rahn, in memory of our daughter Kristin, $200.
Dennis Riley, in memory of John, Carolyn and Bob Riley, $40.
G. Walton Roberson, $250.
William Roemer III, in memory of Barbara Markert and Bruce Larson, $60.
Thomas Roof, in honor of the Hawkins family, $100.
Laura Russell, $100.
Barbara Sattler, $250.
Carolyn Saunders, $50.
Larry Schnebly, $25.
Becky Sharp Duncan, $30.
Hank and Chris Shea, $1,000.
Ellen Shenkarow, $200.
Nancy Smith, $100.
Mark Spies, $100.
Dale Stein, $100.
Kathryn Stevenson, $100.
JoAn Stolley, in memory of Rod and Jake Minami, $400.
Stroft Family, in memory of Ken Renard, Stan Adams, Conrad Huss, Reese Woodling, Joe Birrell and Rod Roeske, $300.
Harry Swinhart, $50.
Kenneth and Pam Tracey, $100.
Sarah Tunnell, $50.
Stephen and Ruth Tussell, $200.
Kathleen Van Hoesen, $200
Linda and Lou Vasquez, $100.
Amalia Walker, $50.
Kathleen Wardwell, $100.
Phyllis Wassenberg, $100.
Flora Yee, $100.
Five anonymous donations totaling $950.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in the coming weeks.
