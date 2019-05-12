Why we give

We are educators who live in the Tucson area. Some of us are active teachers and some are retired. At the end of each of our fiscal years, we donate to a charity on behalf of Tucson Council Ward 3, which allows us use of their building for monthly meetings. We also support teachers and students in the Tucson area and are happy to see you are sending some of our local children to summer camp. — Suzanne Maly