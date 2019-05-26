The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal is to raise $212,000 to send 625 local boys and girls to camp and to pay for camp supplies for an additional 300. We have received 902 donations this year totaling $131,313, or 62% our goal.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,990 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to receive the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Alpha Delta Kappa Zeta Chapter, $100.
William Autrey, $800.
Jim and Linda Balch, $200.
Pat Banner, $50.
Lore Bissell, $20.
Darlene Brady, $100.
Kathleen Branchik $30.
Laverne Cohen, in honor of Sherman Ampley, $50.
Larry, Ray and Norma Desmond, in honor of Big Ray, $100.
Donald Dietrich, $150.
Randall and Linda Dighton, $25.
Monika Dorman, $200.
Warren Essig, $20.
George Franklin, $300.
Caroline Furman, $100.
George Glover Jr., $100.
Linda Groves, $50.
William and Marion Harlow, in memory of John and Mary Louise Harlow, $200.
Marsha Haverty, $50.
Rodell and Suzanne Johnson, $250.
Kautz Family Foundation, $5,000.
Rosalind Kephart, $200.
Edgar King, $200.
Fran Leibow, $50.
Julie Leiter, $100.
Joyce Lockhart, $10.
Patricia McElro,y n loving memory of Tom McElroy. Thanks for all you do for kids!, $500.
Patricia McSweeney, in memory of Joe and Jinny, $100.
Rita Mills, $20.
Nancy, Kenyon and Charmaine Newman, in memory of Jack Newman with love, $200.
P.J. and Ron Overholt, $100.
Johnnie Petty, thank you for all you do to get the kids a chance to camp, $50.
Bill and Rose Pirillo, $50.
Adrienne Reeves ,$100.
Sylvia Pozarnsky and Tom Riley, $200.
Lee Ring, $30.
Todd and Dana Scholer, in honor of Mark Herr and his music, $50.
Ismat Shafiqullah, in memory of Dr. M. Shafiqullah, $100.
Joanne Sibley, $200.
Richard Skinner, $20.
Charles Spiker, $200.
Barbara Stone, $50.
Deborah Summers, in memory of Jeanette Summers, $200.
Laurie Tahija, in memory of Bonnie and Jerry Tahija, $200.
Dorothy Treat, $200.
Julie Tronson, $100.
Geraldine Vellios, $400.
Mary Voyatzis Frelinghuysen, $100.
L.H. Watling, $100.
Richard Watson, $400.
Ron Winters, $500.
Laura Ziady, $100.
Mark Zimmer, $25.
Two anonymous donations of $200.