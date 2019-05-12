How to give year-round • Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations • Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141. • For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

Why I give Thank you so much for sponsoring this wonderful opportunity for Tucson children. Please accept the enclosed donation in memory of Dan Abeling. -- Barbra Abeling

Why I give Enclosed is my yearly contribution for your Send a Kid to Camp fund. What a great idea. I, too, was a camper and loved it. Am sure these kids appreciate it. Keep up the great work about getting the word out. -- Mary Jane Davis

Why we give We are educators who live in the Tucson area. Some of us are active teachers and some are retired. At the end of each of our fiscal years, we donate to a charity on behalf of Tucson Council Ward 3, which allows us use of their building for monthly meetings. We also support teachers and students in the Tucson area and are happy to see you are sending some of our local children to summer camp. — Suzanne Maly