The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal is to raise $212,000 to send 625 local boys and girls to camp and to pay for camp supplies for an additional 300. We have received 834 donations this year totaling $116,603, or 55% our goal.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,990 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501c(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to receive the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
