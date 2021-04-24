Arizona Daily Star readers donate generously to help the send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we’ve received 300 donations totaling $40,259.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donors include:
Bert Akerboom, $200.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anderson, $700.
Arthur and Patricia Andrews, $40.
Jill Ballesteros, $100.
Berkeley Beach, $100.
T.M. Bean, $25.
Franklyn and Patricia Bergen, $125.
Thomas and Claire Brown, $150.
Gilbert Castaneda Jr., $13.
Mark and Cathy Cavins, $100.
Amy Clashman, $25.
Gloria Collins, $100.
Michael and Penny Conner, $100.
C.J. Danek, $50.
James Duddleston, $100.
Deborah Engelmann, $50.
Cheryl Foster, $50.
Peter Garcia, $50.
Marcia Gold, $25.
Anne and Robin Gomez, $100.
Mrs. Wendell Graves, $50.
Christia Hansen, $100.
Karla Hansen, $50.
Janine Hernbrode, $100.
Dorothy Hess, $300.
Marilyn Hoover, $100.
Edith Hund, $50.
Dr. William Jaap, in memory of Anna Preston and Susie Walton, $50.
Melissa Johnson, $400.
J. Kasper, $250.
Chuck Keeley, $20.
Richard Keiler, $250.
Ronald Knight, $50.
Don and Judy Kramer, $50.
Jack Kriendler, $100.
Frances Kurker, $110.
Robert Lamar $100.
Joyce Lockhart, $10.
Jessie and Dale Lopez, in memory of Barbara Markert, $30.
Jessie and Dale Lopez, in memory of Mike Katherina, $30.
Gail and Dell Malstrom, $25.
William and Jane Matter, $200.
Richard and Mary Belle McCorkle, in honor of Barbara Markert, $100.
Richard and Dr. Mary Belle McCorkle, in honor of Mike Gordy, $50.
Michael and Miyuki McDonagh, $50.
Michael and Barbara Meredith, $25.
Karen Pope, $200.
Sharon Reed, $50.
Paul and Myra Rees, $100.
Patsy Rickards, $300.
Peter Salomon, $1,000.
Margaret Seck, $250.
Liliane Selby, $100.
Ismat Shafiqullah, in memory of Dr. Shafiqullah, $100.
Richard Sonnleitner, in memory of Larry Rome, $50.
Kevin and Carol Sontheimer, $100.
B. Stephenson, $200.
Jane Svejkar, $100.
Lisa Swift, $300.
Charles Swope, $100.
David Tang, $150.
R.I. Tello, $25.
Joy Tucker, $50.
Joyce Unger, $25.
John and Betsy Van de Beuken, $50.
Margaret Williams-Rouse, $20.
Mrs. Charles Wilson, $100.
Teresa Wilson, $50.
Greg Ziebell, in memory of George W. Ware, $100.
Patricia Zwerk, $50.
Two anonymous donations of $1,450.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in coming weeks.
