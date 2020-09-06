Arizona Daily Star readers helped 883 kids have a camp day or a virtual experience

More than 880 Southern Arizona boys and girls got a taste of summer camp, thanks to donations from Arizona Daily Star readers to the Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp program.

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Our original goal was to raise $250,000 and send 650 kids to camp, at least that was the plan until the coronavirus.

Instead, we spent $56,819 to give 883 local boys and girls a taste of a camping experience or a weeklong virtual experience.