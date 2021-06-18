Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund at 72% with camps underway

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we’re received 1,301 donations totaling $154,470, or about 72% of our goal with camps underway.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donors include:
Ann Abramson, $400.
Bill and Cathy Acuna, $300.
Delores Albanese, in memory of Ben K., $50.
Daryl Alderson, $50.
Roy Alexander, in memory of Mike Alexander, $50.
John and Lolly Almquist, $250.
Rita Anderson, $500.
Eleanor Arnold, $25.
Charles Autrey, $400.
Bill and Dixie Ayers, $100.
Jim and Linda Balch, $200.
Ginny Beal, $100.
Jeff Berry, $25.
Marjorie Blaine, $150.
J.B. Blough, $200.
Regina Bohnert, $50.
Edward Borseth, $200.
Suzy and Peter Bourque, $150.
Patricia Brady, $50.
Sallee Britton, $300.
Peggy Fontenot and Joseph Broschak, $200.
Kathryn Cade, in memory of Rick Cade, $100.
Walter Carrillo, $100.
John Cioffi, $200.
Claire Cocke, $100.
Mark Collins, $200.
Diana Coonce, $150.
Bette Cooper, $200.
Betty Corwin, $100.
Joseph Davis, $100.
Judy and Dennis Derry, $100.
Desert Bloom Designs, $100.
Ann Donohue, $150.
Eleanor Doren, $50.
William Downey, in memory of Ted and Ora Downey, Chick and LaVerne Hawkins and Red Greth, $250.
Sally Drachman, $200.
Richard Ducote, $105.
William Duggan Jr., $100.
Rita Eisenman, in memory of Stephen and Carla, $100.
Edward Espinoza, $50.
Aaron Essif, $100.
Burghard family, $200.
Michele Foutz, $25.
Jean Gage, $100.
Paula Garcia, $200.
Gene Genematas, $200.
R.B. Gillilan, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Ginn, $100.
Raymond Glos, $300.
David and Ellen Goldstein, $400.
Jane Gray, $50.
Ann Hohmann and Thomas Hale, $200.
Pat Hammes, $100.
Lois Handley, $100.
Stephen Harnden, $500.
Robin Harris, $100.
Michelle Hartley, in memory of Ralph and Bea Hartley, $100.
Cosie Hathway, in memory of Les Hathway, $25.
James Holmberg, $100.
Don and Peggy Huffman, $200.
Barbara Hunsinger, $100.
Margot Hurst, $200.
M.L. Hutchins, $150.
Ralph Jackson, $100.
William Jones, $250.
Mary Keane, $100.
Mary Kelly-Forman, in memory of Mike Kelly, $100.
Laura and Jeff Lempe, $500.
Barbara Leonard, $300.
Michael Leuthold, $250.
Dian Li, $50.
Mary Lisa, $30.
Ann and Dave Locey, $50.
Joyce Lockhart, $10.
Deborah Loebbaka, $50.
Dale and Jessie Lopez, in memory of former Roskruge K-8 students, Dale Riley and Julian Barcelo, $75.
Raymond Marell, $50.
Timothy Mc Hugh, $100.
Dennis McMacken, $50.
Patricia McSweeney, $100.
Richard Mead, $65.
Brian Metcalf, $30.
Margaret Moore, $100.
Marion Morley, $10.
Mr. and Mrs. David Moss, $50.
John Munger, $50.
Christopher Myers, $100.
Mary Nickerson, $200.
Dr. Nancy Odegaard, $50.
Laura Pascoe, $20.
Anant Pathak, in memory of Janet Pathak, $100.
Mrs. Johnnie Petty, in memory of Kenneth and Scott Petty, $50.
Laura Pew, $100.
Mary Elizabeth Pollard, $100.
Nancy Pope, $100.
Richard Portmann, $200.
Gary and Janet Pugh, $75.
Vasudha Raju, $100.
Adrienne Reeves, $100.
Charles Richardson, $20.
Darren Richardson, $100.
Joan Rietz, $25.
James Ronstadt, $200.
Eleanor Rostron, $50.
Leonard Schultz, $50.
Linda Self, $100.
Melvin Cohen and Matilde Senor, $180.
Susan Shafer, $100.
Carolyn Skinner, in memory of Don Skinner, $50.
Paul and Nancy Smith, $150.
Byron Snyder, $50.
Leonard Snyder, $35.
Barb Sterling, $200.
Don and Josie Tanner, in memory of Tim Tanner, $150.
John Taylor, $500.
Barbara Toohey, $100.
Tim Fagan and Mary Topmiller, $100.
Anne Vesowate, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Walch, $100.
James Warner, $100.
Richard Warren, $50.
Mrs. Charles Weber, $50.
Nancy Williams, $150.
Ron Winters, $500.
Grace Young, $35.
Alexander Zwart $500.
Four anonymous donations totaling $1,470.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in the coming weeks.