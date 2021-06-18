Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund at 72% with camps underway

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we’re received 1,301 donations totaling $154,470, or about 72% of our goal with camps underway.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

Ann Abramson, $400.

Bill and Cathy Acuna, $300.

Delores Albanese, in memory of Ben K., $50.

Daryl Alderson, $50.