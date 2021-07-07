Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund at 75% with 2021 camps underway

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we have received 1,072 donations totaling $159,715, or about 75% of our goal with camps underway.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donors include:
Vourneen Baldwin in memory of Raymond C. Baldwin, $50.
Bill and Vicki Bomberger in memory of Marcus and Bill Conway — lifetime Tucson educators, $100.
Ann Bowman, $50.
Darlene Brady, $100.
Bonnie Burnett, $200.
June Campbell, $50.
Judith Carr, $100.
Mrs. B. Ann Coziahr, $250.
Rose Dion, $50.
Jane Evans in memory of Richard Evans, $100.
Marilyn Freeouf, $200.
M. Voyatzis Frelinghuysen, $100.
Susan Horn in memory of Billy R. Horn, $50.
Stephen and Sharon Lew, in memory of our parents, $200.
William Jaap, $50.
George Jacobs, in memory of Jean Jacobs, $100.
Cindy Jorgenson, $300.
Burt and Nancy Kinerk, $200.
Barbara Knight, $100.
Dark Star Leather, in memory of Rick, Jay and Pauline Leece, $50.
Margaret Loghry, $200.
Larry and Virginia Mann, $200.
Susan Mann, $100.
Koren Manning, $100.
Cathy McIntosh, $25.
Dr. Wade McLean, in memory of Ralph Bailey and Ollie Mayfield, $300.
Old Pueblo Rotary Club, in memory of Woody and Dee Cohen, $500.
Robert Ornelas, in honor of all single moms, $25.
Marion Pickens, $50.
Mr. and Mrs. David Pingry, $200.
Betty Ribeiro, in memory of Jorge Ribeiro, $200.
Janet Sabb, $50.
Helen Sanders, in memory of William J. Sanders, D.V.M., $100.
Carolyn Skinner, in honor of Stan and Virginia Crist, $50.
Byron Snyder, $50.
Nancy Stewart, $50.
Laurie Tahija, $100.
Nasario Verdugo, $25.
Susan Vincent, $400.
L.B. Wiggins, $20.
Douglas and Margaret Williams, $100.
Additional donations will be acknowledged in the coming weeks.