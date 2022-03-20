Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c) (3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys So far, we’ve received 414 donations totaling $57,362, which puts us just over 25% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

