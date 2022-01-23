Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
In 2021, thanks to Arizona Daily Star readers, we raised $183,511 from 1,178 donations. We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
We committed $215,000 last year to send kids to camp. In the end, we raised $183,511 and spent $139,366 to send 404 children to overnight or virtual camp.
Unspent money will go toward sending more kids to camp in 2022. We’ll kick off our fundraising on Feb. 24, Rodeo Parade day, with a donation envelope in the Star.
Because of COVID-19 camps were not able to accommodate as many children and not as many families wanted to send their children.
The YMCA had a shortage of counseling staff. Some areas, such as the Tohono O’Odham Reservation, were under travel restrictions, emailed Andy Hockenbrock, executive director of the YMCA’s Triangle Y Ranch Camp, on the back side of the Catalinas.
“We did have some recruiting bright spots. The CASA of Pima County office did a great job of getting the information into the hands of their CASAs who in turn got their foster kids to camp,” Hockenbrook wrote.
“We are looking forward to 2022, and bringing back bus transportation from Tucson to Tri Y, re-starting mini camp for the 6- to 8-year-old first-time campers and the return of international staff. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Sportsmen’s Fund and the Arizona Daily Star to make sure the kids that need camp the most get that opportunity.”
And with the help of Arizona Daily Star readers we will make that happen.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent 2021 donors include:
Jack Alexander, $200.
William Anderson, $250.
Gregory Andrews, $100.
Eva Bacal, $250.
Norman Balmer, $250.
Louise Bidwell, $300.
Sara Boyd, $100.
Terrence Bracy, $250.
Harry Brauer, $100.
Mary Brown, $200.
Deidre Byers, $100.
Cade Campbell, in memory of Grandma Jeanie, $100.
Ted Cordery, $40.
Courtney Creviston, $400.
Gary and Sandra Darling, $1,500.
Bonnie Day, $100.
Randee and Larry Dickey, $300.
Kathy Dixon, $100.
Robert Downs, $200.
Patricia Frannea, $50.
Linda Gallimore, $70.
Steve Gibson, in memory of Jim Gibson, $100.
Donita Gross, in memory of Roy Gross and Bill Vos, $250.
Holly Hail, $400.
Michael and Lynn Harris, $300.
James Harrison, $200.
Ford Hicks, $400.
Mindy and Fred Hirsh, $50.
Michael Hyatt, $100.
Michael and Robin Kaiserman, $300.
Joseph Kane, $250.
Susan Kettlewell, $400.
Elizabeth Kinslinger, $50.
Bill Kiser, $500.
Jacqueline Manning, $200.
Margaret May, $100.
Judith McDonald, $100.
Barbara Miller, $240.
Dennis Mulligan, $800.
David Mungo, $127.
Connie Nine, $200.
Terri Parsons, $200.
Marc and Nancy Pearlman, $300.
Kathryn Pensinger, $100.
Ross and Barbara Phelps, $200.
Tracy Pitt, $100.
Linda Prazak, $200.
Amy Pugliese, $10.
Evelyn Richards, $100.
Kathleen Rivera, in memory of Rosalio Valencia, $400.
Mary Roberta Hanson and Frank Sciannella, $200.
Byron Snyder, $150.
Eric Stern, $100.
Tom Stout, $400.
Robert and Ann Vassella, $200.
W. Waszczak, $200.
Marc Wing, in memory of Bess Wing, $1,000.
Mark Zimmer, $25.