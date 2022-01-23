Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

In 2021, thanks to Arizona Daily Star readers, we raised $183,511 from 1,178 donations. We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

We committed $215,000 last year to send kids to camp. In the end, we raised $183,511 and spent $139,366 to send 404 children to overnight or virtual camp.

Unspent money will go toward sending more kids to camp in 2022. We’ll kick off our fundraising on Feb. 24, Rodeo Parade day, with a donation envelope in the Star.

Because of COVID-19 camps were not able to accommodate as many children and not as many families wanted to send their children.