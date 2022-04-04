Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501 (c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more.

Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 547 donations totaling $80,068, or just over 35% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

Susie Adams, $50.

Donna Albertsen, $100.

John Albertsen, $100.

Alpha Delta Kappa Psi, in memory of Charter Sister Marguerite, $150.

Vicente Amparano, $25.

Charles Autrey, $400.

Vourneen Baldwin, in memory of Raymond Baldwin, $25.

David Berg, $100.

Edward Bessey, $250.

The Borozan family, in memory of the Swindle Brothers, Mike and George, $250.

Sharon Cardella, $50.

Robert Christofk, $200.

Joe Conley, $30.

Judith Dare, $100.

David Flory, $50.

Martha Frailey, $50.

Nimer Ganem, $100.

Randall Garland, $75.

Kathy Garrett, $100.

Alan and Barbara Gilbert, $25.

Patricia Glover, $75.

Beverly Goodwin, in memory of my father, E.D. Brooks, $100.

Gene Greenwood, $50.

Robin Hall and Laddie Stewart-Hall, in memory of Eric Hall, $50.

Melissa Johnson, $500.

Cindy Jorgenson, $200.

Cynthia Kramer, in memory of Chuck Kramer, $100.

Pamela Lanser, $100.

James Markert, in memory of Barbara Markert, $250.

Debbie McDevitt, $50.

Scott Meder, $400.

Susan Meere, $50.

David Michael, $100.

Milan Murchek, $100.

Louis and Nora Nelson, $50.

Jan Panhuis, $100.

Nancy Polster, $100.

Jonadine Randolph, $50.

Kristin Sanchez, $100.

Barbara Sattler, $425.

Carolyn Saunders, $50.

Eric Schindler, $100.

Christina and Henry Shea, $1,000.

Stuart Summers, $400.

Emily Surwit, $100.

John and Angela Taylor, $200.

Stephen Turner, $50.

Ken and Jan Vailliencourt, $100.

Judith Watson, $600.

Lucy Weeks, $50.

Maggie White, $100.

Stephen Windsor, $50.

Mike and Kelly Windsor, $250.

Mark Wlach, $100.

Kathy Workman, $50.

One anonymous donation of $400.

More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.

How to give year-round • Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations • Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141 • For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com How to send your child to camp Camp scholarships are available from the following organizations. Boy Scouts: 520-750-0385. Girl Scouts: 520-327-2288. Lions Camp Tatiyee: 480-380-4254. YMCA Triangle Y Camp: 520-884-0987.

