Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit
Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501 (c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more.

Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 493 donations totaling $71,288, or just over 30%.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

The Albaugh family in honor of Kevin and Lance Howard, $60.

Sally Aragon, $125.

Jack Arnold, $50.

Enrique and Jennifer Aviles, in memory of Heather Thompson, $250.

Paul Berry, $100.

Susan Bush, $200.

Jill and Bradley Buxton, in honor of Freda and Juanita, $100.

Karen Byrne-Essif, $800.

Robert and Cecilia Castillo, $150.

Patricia Dean, $25.

Linda Dighton, $50.

Michael Dowling, $100.

George Duncan, $1,000.

Rebeca Edmonds, $25.

Richard Enholm, $100.

Susan Enholm, $100.

Susan Evans, $50.

Lenny Fieber, $100.

Sharon Fiedler, in memory of James Brendlinger, $150.

Beth Grindell, $50.

Charles Hammel, $200.

Barbara Holtzman, $50.

William Hunchis, $100.

Robert Johnson, $400.

Jeremy Kahn, $125.

Frank and Mary King, $50.

Yvonne Le Cornu, $25.

Ronald Lee, $500.

Yvette Lynch, $25.

Joan Meggitt, in honor of Chick and LaVerne Hawkins, $50.

Judy Mercer, $50.

Diane Meyer, $100.

Georgianna Murphy, in memory of Lt. Col. Terrence Murphy, retired USAF, $100.

Noreen Nelson, $100.

Paul and Myra Rees, $400.

Donald Romano Sr., in honor of Fred A. Romano, $100.

Liliane Selby, $200.

Sallie and James Soto, $100.

Dr. Ronald Spark, $100.

Barbara Spillman, $25.

Nancy Sunkel, $100.

Steven and Danielle Thu, $100.

Eric Vanhoesen Jr., in memory of Christian Vanhoesen, $200.

Teresa Wilson, $50.

Three donations totaling $1,210.

More donations will be acknowledged in the coming week.

 

How to give year-round

• Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations

• Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141

• For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

