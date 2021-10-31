 Skip to main content
Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit
The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

This year, thanks to Arizona Daily Star readers, we’ve raised $169,599 from 1,120 donations. Each summer we send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

Martha Adair, $200.

Donald Albin, $35.

John A. “Fox” Batastini, in memory of Dr. Dick Emerson, my flight surgeon at Da Nang Air Force Base, Vietnam. Rest in peace brother. $500.

Joseph Daniszewski, $200.

Patrick Donovan, $400.

Kerry Dufour, $100.

Ruben Fernandez, $250.

Diamond Foundation, $500.

Patricia Frannea, $100.

Rita and David Gambone, $100.

Doris Goldstein, $50.

Brian and Evelyn Gooch, $50.

Susan Knight, $100.

Elaine Kozolchyk, $54.

Joyce Lockhart, $20.

Dr. Ravi Sethi and Dianne Maki-Sethi, $100.

Janet Marcus, $100.

Patricia McElroy, in loving memory of my brother Tom, $250.

Martha Mecom, $100.

Terrance Napier, in loving memory of Marvin Napier, $200.

Lila Maria Parham, $200.

Richard Parlett, $100.

Laura Pew, $100.

David and Onofre Schnack, $200.

Jane Schwartz, $50.

Byron Snyder, $150.

Ann Spahn, $200.

Linda Stratton, $50.

Stephen Thomas, $100.

Rachel Trinder, $300.

Blair Van Orden, $200.

Judith Watson, $500.

J.D. Weaver, $50.

Angelina Wehrkamp, $50.

One anonymous donation of $50.

 

How to give year-round

• Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations

• Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141.

• For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

Chili Cook-Off raises $15,030

For the second year in a row, Jonathan's Cork was the site for the 2021 (Non) Chili Cook-Off. The event raised $15,030 for the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund, Send-A-Kid To Camp.

Over 17 years this event has raised $237,130 to send kids to camp.

Special thanks go to Tucson Appliance Co. for the TV donation and Allegra/Image 360 for the raffle tickets.

Sponsorship donations include Rovella Ruscitti, Ashton Family Foundation, Wrinkleneck International, Silvey Family, Hyde Foundation and Lang Family Trust.

 — Bucky Lovejoy, longtime Sportsmen's Fund and Chili Cookoff member

