Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund qualifies for an Arizona tax credit

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

This year, thanks to Arizona Daily Star readers, we’ve raised $169,599 from 1,120 donations. Each summer we send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

Martha Adair, $200.

Donald Albin, $35.

John A. “Fox” Batastini, in memory of Dr. Dick Emerson, my flight surgeon at Da Nang Air Force Base, Vietnam. Rest in peace brother. $500.

Joseph Daniszewski, $200.