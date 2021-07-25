 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund welcomes your donation

Arizona Daily Star Send A Kid to Camp fund welcomes your donation

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 42,677 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501c (3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Our goal is to raise up to $215,000 to send kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout, and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs. So far, we have received 1,084 donations totaling $163,890, or about 76% of our goal with camps nearly over.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donors include:

Diane Abbott, $75.

Chevron employee matching funds, $400.

Roy Drachman Foundation, $2,000.

Marilyn Dutari, $50.

Josephine Fetter, in memory of Tom and Gene Fetter, $100.

Barry Frank, $200.

Randall Garland, $75.

Louise Loggins, $100.

Joan Meggitt, in memory of LaVerne and Chick Hawkins, $50.

Robert Miranda, in memory of Fred McConnez and YMCA camp, $100.

Carolyn Sally Moore, $25.

Rincon Rotary Foundation, $1,000.

Diane Abbott $75.

Chevron employee matching funds $400.

Roy Drachman Foundation $2,000.

Marilyn Dutari $50.

Josephine Fetter In Memory of: Tom and Gene Fetter $100.

Barry Frank $200.

Randall Garland $75.

Louise Loggins $100.

Joan Meggitt In Memory of: Laverne and Chick Hawkins $50.

Robert Miranda In Memory of: Fred Mc Connez and YMCA Camp $100.

Carolyn Sally Moore $25.

Rincon Rotary Foundation $1,000.

Diane Abbott $75.

Chevron employee matching funds $400.

Roy Drachman Foundation $2,000.

Marilyn Dutari $50.

Josephine Fetter In Memory of: Tom and Gene Fetter $100.

Barry Frank $200.

Randall Garland $75.

Louise Loggins $100.

Joan Meggitt In Memory of: Laverne and Chick Hawkins $50.

Robert Miranda In Memory of: Fred Mc Connez and YMCA Camp $100.

Carolyn Sally Moore $25.

Rincon Rotary Foundation $1,000.

Additional donations will be acknowledged in the coming weeks.

How to give year-round

• Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations

• Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141.

• For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News