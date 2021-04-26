Arizona Gives Day takes in record haul for nonprofits

Arizona Gives Day, the 24-hour online fundraiser, took in a record haul for nonprofits on April 6.

The special event took in $7.1 million for Arizona nonprofits, generating $1 million more than what was raised in 2020.

More than 40,000 donations supported 982 nonprofit organizations that serve Arizona. The average amount raised per organization was just over $7,200, with the average online donation at about $210, according to a news release from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, one of the organizers.

In addition, the 1,527 donors also pledged 61,400 volunteer hours.

Last year, the event raised a then-record of $6.1 million from nearly 39,000 donations.

“We are overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and sheer amazement at the generosity of the people of Arizona, particularly at a time when many individuals, families and businesses continue to be impacted by the COVID pandemic,” said Kristen Merrifield, chief executive officer for the alliance, which organizes the event with the Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

Since the first Arizona Gives Day in 2013, more than $30 million has been raised for Arizona nonprofits through this event.