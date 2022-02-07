Arizona Hardcore Community supports COVID relief

“They work with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, the Community Food Bank, Youth on their Own and so many other nonprofits to get help out quickly to those who need it,” she said.

Since its implementation within weeks of the pandemic onset in March 2020, the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed nearly $1.5 million to 35 partner agencies to fulfill critical needs requests from individuals and families, according to Melisa D’Auria, vice president of communications and engagement for the United Way.

D’Auria said the fund has provided assistance for more than 78,000 households, averaging $529 in support per household. More than 5,200 people have received direct emergency support with rental assistance, utility shortfalls, food access and baby formula, child care, health supplies and other essentials.

D’Auria credits caring individuals, businesses, and groups such as AZHC with helping to make the fund so successful.