Arizona Hardcore Community supports COVID relief

For the Arizona Hardcore Community (AZHC), rock is part of the solution to the problem of the COVID-19 pandemic: That’s just how they roll.
Shortly after the pandemic started, the organization, which promotes punk and hardcore music and helps to raise funds for nonprofits and various causes in the community, launched a compilation album to benefit those impacted by the economic fallout.
Upon release, “Tucson Helping Tucson 2020 COVID19 Support Squad Comp” presented by AZHC and Cactus Roots Records raised $500 to benefit the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Covid-19 Relief Fund. The surge of the Omicron variant has prompted renewed promotional efforts for the album, which can be digitally downloaded for $8 at tucne.ws/azhc; CDs are $10 plus $5 for shipping.
“In the past, we were always able to do shows and when people come to shows, they are ready to hand over a door fee or a cover charge, so it is is easy to raise money for the causes we support. When we were all shut down for COVID, we felt so helpless. At a time when everyone needed it the most, we couldn’t do fundraisers. We thought, ‘What can we do to help? We can go into the recording studio,’” said Kristi Davis, a member of AZHC.
Davis is a front vocalist for Destroy All Humans and drummer for Cicada, which contributed several songs to the compilation.
AZHC mobilized friends and supporters to make the 26-song album a reality. Chris Levesque, who plays bass for Pocket Sand, donated time and studio space at Tubacabra Studios to record the album. Funds for CDs and t-shirts were donated by Davis; Jeff Locke, drummer for Los Diablos Gordos and the Blue Collar Criminals; and Mike Panico of The Distortionists, In Good Cause and The Dirty Licks. Ted Riviera of The GunRunners designed art for CDs, shirts and promotional flyers through Cactus Roots Graphics.
The collaborative, can-do effort is reflective of the musicians with AZHC, according to Davis.
“It is always surprising to people when we do anything outside the standard punk cliche or rock cliche, but we are constantly doing charity events. Most people wouldn’t expect that type of philanthropy from punk musicians but actually the whole genre stands for community and not being so reliant on the government. We want to make sure we hold each other up,” said Kristi Davis.
Davis said that AZHC chose the United Way of Southern Arizona COVID-19 Relief Fund as beneficiary because it funnels donations efficiently through a network of local nonprofits.
“They work with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, the Community Food Bank, Youth on their Own and so many other nonprofits to get help out quickly to those who need it,” she said.
Since its implementation within weeks of the pandemic onset in March 2020, the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed nearly $1.5 million to 35 partner agencies to fulfill critical needs requests from individuals and families, according to Melisa D’Auria, vice president of communications and engagement for the United Way.
D’Auria said the fund has provided assistance for more than 78,000 households, averaging $529 in support per household. More than 5,200 people have received direct emergency support with rental assistance, utility shortfalls, food access and baby formula, child care, health supplies and other essentials.
D’Auria credits caring individuals, businesses, and groups such as AZHC with helping to make the fund so successful.
“We are so grateful to the thousands of people who have donated to this fund in support of our community members. Tucson and Southern Arizona are filled with such kind and thoughtful individuals and we’re proud to provide an outlet for those wanting to give back to those in need. Donations of any size — $5, $10 or $25 — make a real impact on real families. As many of us know, you get so much more out of your community when you give back to it,” said D’Auria.
Ultimately, Davis said the AZHC views the album as the gift that will keep giving while the community rebuilds in the shadow of COVID.
“Some people don’t like to donate without getting something in return, and this album is something that is never-ending, especially in the era of the digital platform. Economic recovery from the pandemic will take more than a few years and this is something that is sustainable and accessible during the pandemic,” she said.
Davis hopes that even people who may not have a taste for the punk or rock genres will find the album appealing.
“Where punk and rock may lack in ‘joy’ for a particular listener, they most certainly make up for it in entertainment and shock value. . .hopefully people will take joy in the fact that they are helping our local community during the pandemic. Our music is just a bonus,” she said.
