Answers for Life Pregnancy Center
627 N. Swan Road
Tucson 85711
520-308-8990
Answers for Life is a Christian outreach ministry serving the needs of our community since 2013.
The Arizona tax credit has allowed us to provide more services to our clients. About 20 percent of our income comes from Arizona tax credit partners.
The free services we provide are pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, a prenatal clinic, options counseling, post-abortion counseling, educational classes, emotional support, diapers, baby clothing and formula.
Our clients love our Earn While You Learn program. By attending a parenting class, a Bible study or a 12-step recovery program, they can earn points to shop for baby and household items. Our clinic provides free prenatal care to our uninsured patients.
We currently have 35 active volunteers who provide the vast majority of client services. This vibrant and unique ministry includes a volunteer medical staff consisting of two OB physicians, a certified nurse midwife, a physician’s assistant, two ultrasound technicians, six nurses and a nutritionist.
We would like to introduce you to one of our clients: Kelsi is a single mom with a precious toddler. Kelsi came into our center for a free pregnancy test. She was living with her boyfriend in what she said was an unhealthy relationship.
She was unsure about her pregnancy because it had come at an inconvenient time. As she came into our center, she was “blown away” by how comforting and accepting everyone was of her and her issues and unexpected pregnancy.
“I never once felt judged,” she said. After receiving counseling and an ultrasound, Kelsi chose to carry her baby. Her son is now 2 years old. She says that having a baby “ignited something in her” and that her son gave her a sense of strength and empowerment. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in public health and is now working on her nursing degree.
“If it wasn’t for Answers for Life, I don’t know where I would be,” she says. “Or if I would have even had my son. Thank God for them. I can’t even imagine not having my son now.”
With your support, we can continue to minister to the broken, to those who have lost hope, and who have practical, as well as emotional and spiritual, needs. Thank you for your consideration in becoming a Partner for Life with Answers for Life Pregnancy Center. Together we can make a difference investing in one life at a time.