Arizona Tax Credit: Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

At Answers for Life Pregnancy Center, we have made the difficult decision to close some of our less essential services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, material assistance and classes.
For the protection of our clients, staff and volunteers, we are abiding by the guidelines set up by the CDC to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While we are taking all measures to keep everyone safe, we continue to have our prenatal clinic operational. It is particularly important that we are serving our pregnant clients, especially those at high risk or close to their due date.
We are so thankful for the faithful service of our doctors and nurses serving our pregnant clients. We have a limited staff present in our clinic; however, we continue to have many volunteers who help virtually and by phone.
We want to empower our clients with knowledge so they can make the best decision for them and their families. We recognize their fear, uncertainty and anxiety.
We hear their stories and want to support them in every way possible.
Although Answers for Life does not qualify for the Arizona charitable tax credit for 2020 it still does for the 2019 tax credit if you haven’t filed your taxes.
Regardless, donations are tax-deductible.
