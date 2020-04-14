Arizona Tax Credit: Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

At Answers for Life Pregnancy Center, we have made the difficult decision to close some of our less essential services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, material assistance and classes.

For the protection of our clients, staff and volunteers, we are abiding by the guidelines set up by the CDC to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While we are taking all measures to keep everyone safe, we continue to have our prenatal clinic operational. It is particularly important that we are serving our pregnant clients, especially those at high risk or close to their due date.

We are so thankful for the faithful service of our doctors and nurses serving our pregnant clients. We have a limited staff present in our clinic; however, we continue to have many volunteers who help virtually and by phone.

We want to empower our clients with knowledge so they can make the best decision for them and their families. We recognize their fear, uncertainty and anxiety.

We hear their stories and want to support them in every way possible.

Although Answers for Life does not qualify for the Arizona charitable tax credit for 2020 it still does for the 2019 tax credit if you haven’t filed your taxes.

Regardless, donations are tax-deductible.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

627 N. Swan Road, Tucson, 85711

520-308-8990

alftucson.com

