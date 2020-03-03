Arizona Tax Credit: Answers for Life

Answers for Life helped empower Maria to rise up out of poverty for herself and her children.

Maria came into Answers for Life several years ago as a 27-year-old, single loving mom raising her six children and in desperate need of assistance.

Brought to this country as a child, she has overcome many obstacles. She was held in immigration for two months and was separated from her children, then spent three months in a shelter, reunited with her children while waiting for housing.

It was through a referral provided to us that she has been able to get an apartment and certification for employment as a licensed caregiver.

One of the obstacles she faced was her lack of medical insurance. At Answers for Life clinic, she has received free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, prenatal care, diapers and clothing, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

She attends parenting classes, Bible studies, as well as support classes called Healing Choices. Maria recognizes that Answers for Life is a place of support, peace, hope and empowerment. She said, “Anything I need help with they’re helping me, they find a way to direct me to the person I need help from.”

She smiles through her tears, realizing for herself how strong she actually is.

Her greatest hope is for her children. “As a mother of six, it’s hard not being emotionally good, you know?” She wants them to be educated and have opportunities to have a better life.

Answers for Life takes care of the whole person and the whole family.

Of her children she says, “When we come here, they have a lot of peace here, every single person treats them with love.” It’s also a place of spiritual hope, “It’s a good place to be, if you want to find God you’ll find Him here.” Through Answers for Life, Maria has been empowered to rise up out of poverty for herself and her children.

The Arizona Tax Credit allows us to provide these and more services to clients like Maria. About 20% of our income comes from Arizona Tax Credit partners. With your support, we can continue to minister to those with practical, emotional and spiritual needs. Thank you for your consideration in becoming a partner for life.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

627 N. Swan Road, Tucson, 85711

520-308-8990

afltucson.com

