Arizona Tax Credit: Answers for Life

Maria came into Answers for Life several years ago as a 27-year-old, single loving mom raising her six children and in desperate need of assistance.
Brought to this country as a child, she has overcome many obstacles. She was held in immigration for two months and was separated from her children, then spent three months in a shelter, reunited with her children while waiting for housing.
It was through a referral provided to us that she has been able to get an apartment and certification for employment as a licensed caregiver.
One of the obstacles she faced was her lack of medical insurance. At Answers for Life clinic, she has received free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, prenatal care, diapers and clothing, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.
She attends parenting classes, Bible studies, as well as support classes called Healing Choices. Maria recognizes that Answers for Life is a place of support, peace, hope and empowerment. She said, “Anything I need help with they’re helping me, they find a way to direct me to the person I need help from.”
She smiles through her tears, realizing for herself how strong she actually is.
Her greatest hope is for her children. “As a mother of six, it’s hard not being emotionally good, you know?” She wants them to be educated and have opportunities to have a better life.
Answers for Life takes care of the whole person and the whole family.
Of her children she says, “When we come here, they have a lot of peace here, every single person treats them with love.” It’s also a place of spiritual hope, “It’s a good place to be, if you want to find God you’ll find Him here.” Through Answers for Life, Maria has been empowered to rise up out of poverty for herself and her children.
