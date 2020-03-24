Arizona Tax Credit: Arizona Youth Partnership

It’s 8 a.m. on the first Saturday in December. The City Council Ward 6 office meeting room is warming up as Danielle Riguerra gets ready to welcome the participants in the Wake Up program, a substance-abuse diversion program for youth ages 11-22.
The 18 participants and their parents and guardians arrive, check in, complete registration paperwork and wait for the class to begin.
Most of the students are there for an education about the effects of their drug and alcohol use. After being caught and/or arrested with marijuana, vaping-related materials, drug paraphernalia or alcohol-related offenses, they are referred to the WakeUp sessions, a program of Arizona Youth Partnership.
Riguerra, 22, gives the group the ground rules for the day and introduces D. Dwight as the guest speaker. Dwight, 49, tells the kids the story of her experiences with substance abuse, incarceration, an eventual felony conviction and the choices that led to those occurrences.
Seventeen years after being released from prison, Dwight received a presidential pardon from President Obama in 2017. Today she shares her story of hope with those struggling with addiction and speaks to the youth in the Wake Up program as a way to get them to think about their choices before it leads them to addiction and dangerous activities.
Dwight ends the morning session by asking each participant the same question, “What do you want to do with your life?” As they answer, often with an answer of “I don’t know,” she helps to drive home the idea that not knowing is okay, and they truly can do anything by making the right choices, but making wrong choices can end up in the decisions being made for you.
After lunch, a slide show of accidents and occurrences from the Arizona Department of Highway Safety is shown to demonstrate the consequences of driving while impaired.
Arizona Youth Partnership’s longest continuously running program was started in 1999 and is funded by private donations, program fees and a small grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The donated office space from Ward 6 provides a central location for the meetings and participants come from all over Pima County.
Partnerships with Amphitheater School District, Marana Unified School District and Sahaurita Unified School District allow first-time offenders to be referred to the program.
A new pilot program exclusively for Pueblo High School students will start this spring. Kate Straub, a school nurse at Pueblo, was instrumental in bringing the program to Pueblo High School. “We think Wake Up will be a good fit for PHS because we have a strong focus on science-based careers at PHS.
“Wake Up provides a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in the emergency room and not only educates students on the impact of drugs/alcohol on their own lives but also on their families and the wider community.
“Wake Up also exposes them to different careers in the health field such as substance abuse counseling, working with youth and careers in the medical field.
“Wake Up provides another avenue of support, in a multi-pronged approach, for students who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and helps them gain a deeper understanding about the ramifications and causes of abuse.
“We hope Wake Up will motivate them to seek counseling, engage in exercise, and successfully resist peer pressure, rather than choose drugs and alcohol as their primary coping strategy.”
Arizona Youth Partnership was founded in 1990 by concerned Pima County citizens who sought to provide rural communities in the county access to services available in the Tucson metro area.
Since its founding, AZYP has expanded to serve 17 locations throughout the state. Arizona Youth Partnership partners with communities to employ a root cause to fighting poverty that builds healthy, self-sufficient youth and families through evidence-based prevention programs and community involvement.
Arizona Youth Partnership provides eight different types of programs in the areas of prevention, teen pregnancy support, community coalitions, youth homelessness, a charter school in Marana, and employs over 80 people statewide.
