Arts for All Inc.
- 2520 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 85705
- 520-622-4100
- artsforallinc.org
Arts for All is a one-of-a kind arts education program that received the 2019 Governor’s Arts in Education award.
Through our 34 years of existence we have found that using the arts have had a tremendous impact on many people.
The five arts disciplines of visual arts, ceramics, dance, drama and music bring out the essence and creativity of the students. Accessibility to the tools of the arts are the foundation — lasers project on a canvas by those who cannot hold paintbrushes, dance wheelchairs glide across the floor, percussion instruments are strapped onto hands and point-by-point instructions are used to create a clay sculpture.
Since the beginning, Arts for All Inc. has been sensitive to the fact that there are many children in need of an after-school program and/or adults with disabilities who do not have subsidized day care.
Primarily the Arizona Tax Credit funding is needed to support the children’s programs Out-of-School Time and Summer Arts Camp. The 2018-19 demographics showed that 205 children attended and 66% had a disability and 81% came from low-income homes.
Our participation numbers may be low but the intensity of the attention needed for so many children with special needs demands that our ratio of staff to children remain low.
Today there are many low-income families with children with special needs who do not have subsidized childcare or the financial resources to attend Out-of-School Time programs.
Primarily these children have learning disabilities, emotional problems, post-traumatic stress disorder or mental illness.
They need very close supervision to help with redirection, communication, resolution of conflicts and diffusing potential altercations.
With the minimum wage rising to $12 in January, it has become increasingly difficult to provide the needed attention for so many children with disabilities.
One story is about a 5-year-old non-verbal boy with autism who attended Out-of-School Time. Sometimes he became so frustrated that he would lash out, hit others, throw things and we had to call his parents to come and pick him up.
He hid under tables or wore a cape to hide himself. One day I took a chance and sent him on a hike with goats. Upon returning he ran into my office and spoke his first sentence “Thank you for sending me with the goats.”
From that day he began to write and illustrate books. Today he lives on his own and is a contributing member of our community.Mission: to provide accessible education, training and experiences in the arts for children, particularly those with special needs and adults with disabilities.