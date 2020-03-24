Arizona Tax Credit: Assistance League of Tucson

The Assistance League of Tucson is a nonprofit charitable organization staffed by hundreds of volunteers. For 60 years, the league has helped those in need throughout our community.
Last year, nearly 4,500 Tucson schoolchildren received new clothes, shoes and backpacks through Operation School Bell, the league’s signature philanthropic program. Your tax credit donation of $800 will provide 10 schoolchildren with appropriate school clothing, a gift that will help bolster daily attendance and learning.
Recently, a volunteer was helping a 10-year-old boy choose school clothes. As he was putting his new jeans, T-shirts, red hoodie and a book into his new backpack, the boy looked up at the volunteer and said, “This is the best day of my life.”
The volunteer replied, “Mine, too.”
For those escaping abusive homes or leaving temporary shelters, Starting Over Supplies can help families and individuals move toward independence. Over the past 12 months, Starting Over Supplies helped nearly 1,900 people, including more than 200 people moving out of homelessness and over 50 families escaping abuse.
Your $400 donation will provide basic household essentials to three families in desperate need, including those living in extreme poverty or in the process of resettlement.
Children caught in traumatic circumstances need even small measures of comfort. The Teddy Bear Program provides children with a child-safe bear to love.
The league, in collaboration with 12 local agencies and organizations, delivered more than 3,500 teddy bears for children to cuddle.
Survivors of assault are too often stranded once their clothing is taken for forensic examination. The league provides basic clothing and toiletries for victims through the Assault Survivor Kits program. During 2019, more than 7,500 survivors were provided help.
Many locals shop at the league’s Thrift Store at 1307 N. Alvernon Way. Proceeds are used to support the league’s philanthropic programs.
These proceeds alone are not enough to meet the growing demands of those in need in our community. By designating the Assistance League of Tucson as the recipient of your tax credit donation, our local community will be directly and positively impacted.
It’s your way of directing your taxes to a cause you support. Your entire donation stays in Tucson to help thousands of schoolchildren and hundreds of struggling families during their greatest times of need.
