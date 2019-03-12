Assistance League of Tucson
1307 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, 85712
520-326-8452
The Assistance League of Tucson, a nonprofit, nonsectarian, nonpolitical, all-volunteer organization, was founded in 1959.
The Assistance League has no paid staff. Its programs are funded by private donations (28 percent), foundations grants (10 percent), and revenues generated by its Thrift Shop (62 percent).
Its 400-plus volunteers manage and staff several major programs that are dedicated to helping those in need in the Tucson area.
These include:
Operation School Bell: Imagine you are a kid living in poverty without clothes or shoes to wear to school and that you are the object of derision or bullying as a result. Since Operation School Bell was founded 25 years ago, the Assistance League has outfitted 70,000 children from Title 1 schools. School representatives from five school districts and three agencies identify children most in need; the Assistance League provides these kids with new clothes, shoes, socks, underwear, a backpack and a new book.
Starting over supplies: People who have left shelters or abusive home situations to live independently often have no essentials with which to begin their new lives. The Assistance League makes up starting-over kits that include new blankets, linens, dishes, cookware and eating utensils. Twenty-two social service agencies distribute the kits to clients who are starting afresh.
Assault survivor kits: Partnering with three organizations, the Assistance League helps survivors of assault begin their healing process. After an assault, clothing is kept for a forensic examination, leaving the victim with nothing but a hospital gown in which to leave the hospital. The Assistance League provides our partners with new clothing and toiletries so the survivors can return home in dignity.
Teddy bears: New teddy bears are distributed to our partners, which include emergency rooms, first responders and other social-service agencies. A health organization receives bears to comfort children during treatment, and bears are often provided when a child must appear in court.
Assisteens: The Assistance League’s teen auxiliary works in programs for the Community Food Bank, Ben’s Bells, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, Angel Heart Pajama Project and Fisher House Brookdale Senior Living, among others. Our junior volunteers also support the Assistance League’s Thrift Shop .
Arizona tax credit donations benefit both our programs and the donor, whose gift may reduce their state taxes.