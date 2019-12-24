Arizona Tax Credit: Beacon Group

Erika says Beacon Group’s classes helped her be better prepared for the interview that landed her a job at Safeway.

What: Beacon Group

Where: 308 W. Glenn St., Tucson, 85705

Phone: 520-622-4874

Website: beacongroup.org

To say that Erika Kahn likes to move is an understatement. She expertly transitions from task to task as a courtesy clerk at Safeway. “I like to move around and move all over the place. I just can’t be in one spot. My family, we are all hard workers. It runs in my family,” she says.

Erika’s journey has had many turns. She has learning disabilities as well as anxiety, depression, insomnia and is hearing impaired. Coming originally to Beacon in 2007, Erika worked part-time at a local restaurant chain, but after changes in management structures, Erika needed to find another employment option.

It had been over a decade since Erika had looked for a job, so her Beacon employment support team suggested that she start job searching with Sarah Hogan, Beacon’s lead job coach.

Erika also enrolled in Beacon’s Transition to Employment program to further develop her job searching and working skills. The program, a seven-week curriculum with hands-on learning components such as job shadowing and volunteering, provides meaningful and individualized job training.

Taking multiple approaches paid off, and Erika has been on the job for nine months. Her manager Amanda Clark compliments, “She is very determined for sure. She always gets the job done great. I never have anything to worry about when Erika is here.”

As a tax credit donor, you can make a gift, empowering people with disabilities like Erika on their employment journey, and receive dollar-for-dollar credit back on your state tax return.

With a wide variety of programs focusing on employment for people with disabilities, specific impact varies by program.

Last year, tax credit donations provided student pre-employment education for 100 youth with disabilities and job search assistance for 50 people with disabilities like Erika for one month.

With a 65-year history of serving Southern Arizona, Beacon Group ensures your dollars are stewarded in the most effective way to help as many people with disabilities like Erika achieve employment.

Like Erika says: “It’s a great opportunity for people with disabilities to be out in the community and work like everyone else.”

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

