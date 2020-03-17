Arizona Tax Credit: Beacon Group

Arizona Tax Credit: Beacon Group

When you see Elena Panchesin, a site director in training with AZ Community Enrichment, enthusiastically delivering structured activities for youth at a local elementary school, you would likely have no idea how hard she has worked to get to this place.

“My favorite part about my job is definitely the kids. I love guiding them in art and science projects and getting to know their unique personalities. Some people stress about going to work, but I really enjoy it,” Elena said.

Just a few years ago, Elena, who suffers from PTSD, severe depression and anxiety was hardly able to leave home. Now, Elena works 24 to 30 hours a week covering before- and after-school programs with the CREW Club.

“Initially, Elena had a tough time working around people. She learned to manage the symptoms of her diagnosis through developing coping skills, and now, she is successful,” said Carla Sanchez, program manager at Beacon.

Elena started working with Beacon over two years ago at age 18. She credits multiple support services as critical to reaching her initial goal of finding a good job and to launching her long-term goal — earning a degree in social work.

First, Elena completed Beacon Group’s Work Adjustment Training (WAT) Program but started slowly working a few hours a week. Being in large crowds used to trigger a lot of anxiety. She needed time to develop tools to manage this. WAT helped her do this.

Second, Elena’s Beacon employment support team helped her to remove further barriers to employment such as through coordinating accommodations Elena needed to finish her GED, instrumental in finding work and making it possible to enroll at Pima Community College.

Finally, Elena practiced interview skills and received resume help. Elena says that without Beacon, she wouldn’t have the confidence to pursue what she is doing today.

As a tax credit donor, you can make a gift, empowering people with disabilities like Elena on their employment journey, and receive dollar-for-dollar credit back on your state tax return.

With a wide array of programs, impact varies.

Elena’s advice to others? “Don’t give up. Try a new approach.” Elena expounds with all seriousness, “With mental health struggles – it’s an invisible disability – you can’t see it. You must advocate for yourself, otherwise – it remains silent.”

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

How to Give

Beacon Group

308 W. Glenn St., Tucson, 85705

520-622-4874

BeaconGroup.org

Mission: Creating opportunities for people with disabilities.

