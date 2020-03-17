Arizona Tax Credit: Beacon Group

Creative, energetic, diligent.
When you see Elena Panchesin, a site director in training with AZ Community Enrichment, enthusiastically delivering structured activities for youth at a local elementary school, you would likely have no idea how hard she has worked to get to this place.
“My favorite part about my job is definitely the kids. I love guiding them in art and science projects and getting to know their unique personalities. Some people stress about going to work, but I really enjoy it,” Elena said.
Just a few years ago, Elena, who suffers from PTSD, severe depression and anxiety was hardly able to leave home. Now, Elena works 24 to 30 hours a week covering before- and after-school programs with the CREW Club.
“Initially, Elena had a tough time working around people. She learned to manage the symptoms of her diagnosis through developing coping skills, and now, she is successful,” said Carla Sanchez, program manager at Beacon.
Elena started working with Beacon over two years ago at age 18. She credits multiple support services as critical to reaching her initial goal of finding a good job and to launching her long-term goal — earning a degree in social work.
First, Elena completed Beacon Group’s Work Adjustment Training (WAT) Program but started slowly working a few hours a week. Being in large crowds used to trigger a lot of anxiety. She needed time to develop tools to manage this. WAT helped her do this.
Second, Elena’s Beacon employment support team helped her to remove further barriers to employment such as through coordinating accommodations Elena needed to finish her GED, instrumental in finding work and making it possible to enroll at Pima Community College.
Finally, Elena practiced interview skills and received resume help. Elena says that without Beacon, she wouldn’t have the confidence to pursue what she is doing today.
As a tax credit donor, you can make a gift, empowering people with disabilities like Elena on their employment journey, and receive dollar-for-dollar credit back on your state tax return.
With a wide array of programs, impact varies.
Elena’s advice to others? “Don’t give up. Try a new approach.” Elena expounds with all seriousness, “With mental health struggles – it’s an invisible disability – you can’t see it. You must advocate for yourself, otherwise – it remains silent.”