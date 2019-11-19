Boys to Men Tucson
- 5925 E. Broadway, 85711, Suite 125
- btmtucson.com
There’s an African proverb that if you don’t initiate boys into manhood, they will burn down the village just to feel the heat.
There are so many problems in America today, indeed in Arizona, where we see the fires that are ablaze because so many boys are growing up without caring, committed men alongside them.
Whether it is the issues of violence, mental health, or substance abuse, Boys to Men Tucson is doing the upstream preventative work of making our communities safer places by training men to accompany boys on their journey towards healthy manhood.
Across Southern Arizona, every week, groups of trained male mentors going into Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside Unified School District, private schools, and juvenile detention to facilitate mentorship circles with groups of boys, allowing them to let down their masks, tell the truth about how they are feeling, and ask for help.
As simple as this approach is, we know it is transformative. Led by an army of volunteers, our small nonprofit counts on the Arizona Tax Credit so that those who care about this cause and the related social problems that our work addresses can direct their tax dollars precisely to fund the critical work of expanding our operation.
Each donation makes a major difference. With a $100 donation, we can background check and train one man to become a mentor for at-risk area boys. With $200, we can fund one of our weekend adventure outings, where we take the boys on an afternoon field trip to explore nature. And for the full $400 available to an individual, we can provide mentorship to one boy for a full semester.
With four more schools requesting that we launch our mentorship programming in the spring of 2020, we are dependent on these local donations to coordinate and administer this critical programming.
We are so grateful for all of the great work that Arizona Tax Credit has done for the boys in our communities. For as Frederick Douglass said, it is easier to build strong boys than it is to fix broken men.