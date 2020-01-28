Arizona Tax Credit: Cabrini St.Vincent de Paul

The St. Frances Cabrini St. Vincent de Paul conference is a local nonprofit, part of a worldwide Catholic charitable organization founded in 1833.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s mission statement describes its volunteers as “a number of friends, inspired by Gospel values, growing in holiness and building a more just world through personal relationships with and service to people in need.”
Teams of two or three members work five mornings a week in our pantry. We respond to calls from individuals or families in need of food, rental or utility assistance or new beds. We serve all people, regardless of race or creed, who live within the parish borders, bounded by Grant Road, the Rillito River, Campbell Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.
During our most recent fiscal year ending Sept. 30, our members took part in:
- 618 home visits, assisting 990 adults and 524 children.
- Providing food on 540 of those visits.
- Financially helping with rent or utilities payments 188 times.
- Buying and facilitating the delivery of 32 new beds.
- Issuing 700 daily bus passes.
- Giving out 300 Fry’s gift cards.
An essential aspect of our ministry is the assurance of confidentiality regarding the identity of those we help and the nature of the assistance, whether financial and/or food.
A recent visit by a pair of our Vincentians to a single mother of two involved two bags of food and a check to her landlord for $300, adding to the $400 the mother was able to pay herself.
Our conference guidelines provide for food assistance to a family in need every three months, if necessary, and financial help with rent or utilities once a year.
Unfortunately, throughout the year we must turn away many more brothers and sisters in need of financial assistance than those we actually help, due to budgetary constraints.
All our funding comes from private donations, and in recent years we have received very little in the way of state tax credit dollars. If participating taxpayers are inclined to donate $100 or $200 to our Cabrini St. Vincent de Paul conference, we unequivocally guarantee that 100% of those donations will directly serve families with dire financial needs.