Arizona Tax Credit: Casas Christian School

Casa Christian creates an environment where each student can excel in an engaging, individualized, Christ-centered climate. Casas is flexible enough that each student’s education is tailored to fit them well.

At Casas Christian School we provide a rich academic and spiritual experience that lays a foundation for a lifetime of excellence while also creating an environment where each student can excel in an engaging, individualized, Christ-centered climate.

Student Testimonial

When I was born, my family lived in China.

My parents are linguists who study the minority languages of China, most of which are spoken in remote rural areas.

Every few years our family would come back to the U.S. so that my brother and I could have a full school year here.

Altogether I’ve spent six years in China and seven years in the U.S.

We spoke English at home, but I also learned Chinese. When we were in China, some years I was homeschooled, some years I was at a Chinese school, and some years I was at an international school.

Because of this my education has been more like a patchwork quilt than it is for most kids in Arizona.

Two years ago my family moved back to Arizona so my brother and I could finish middle and high school without moving around so much.

My parents chose Casas Christian School because as a small private school they were able to flexibly adapt to my needs. My parents also appreciated that I could continue to study Chinese at Casas.

At Casas, the other students are really friendly, and the teachers make the lessons easy to understand. My favorite subjects are language arts and art.

I’ve been able to play on the volleyball and basketball teams, and I’ve been in National Junior Honor Society since last year.

I love sketching, painting, and digital painting, and I love to read (especially fantasy books).

I’m thinking about attending the University of Arizona to study visual art. I think I’d enjoy working in animation someday.

Since my parents still work for a nonprofit development organization their income is based only on donations from others.

Without the Arizona tax credit, my only choice would be to go to a public school and hope for the best.

Because of my weird history that could be hard in some subjects, and not challenging enough in others.

Casas is flexible enough that they can tailor my education so it fits me well.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to Give

Casa Christian School

10801 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, 85742

520-297-0922

casaschristianschool.com

