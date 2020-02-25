Arizona Tax Credit: Casas Christian School

At Casas Christian School we provide a rich academic and spiritual experience that lays a foundation for a lifetime of excellence while also creating an environment where each student can excel in an engaging, individualized, Christ-centered climate.
Student Testimonial
When I was born, my family lived in China.
My parents are linguists who study the minority languages of China, most of which are spoken in remote rural areas.
Every few years our family would come back to the U.S. so that my brother and I could have a full school year here.
Altogether I’ve spent six years in China and seven years in the U.S.
We spoke English at home, but I also learned Chinese. When we were in China, some years I was homeschooled, some years I was at a Chinese school, and some years I was at an international school.
Because of this my education has been more like a patchwork quilt than it is for most kids in Arizona.
Two years ago my family moved back to Arizona so my brother and I could finish middle and high school without moving around so much.
My parents chose Casas Christian School because as a small private school they were able to flexibly adapt to my needs. My parents also appreciated that I could continue to study Chinese at Casas.
At Casas, the other students are really friendly, and the teachers make the lessons easy to understand. My favorite subjects are language arts and art.
I’ve been able to play on the volleyball and basketball teams, and I’ve been in National Junior Honor Society since last year.
I love sketching, painting, and digital painting, and I love to read (especially fantasy books).
I’m thinking about attending the University of Arizona to study visual art. I think I’d enjoy working in animation someday.
Since my parents still work for a nonprofit development organization their income is based only on donations from others.
Without the Arizona tax credit, my only choice would be to go to a public school and hope for the best.
Because of my weird history that could be hard in some subjects, and not challenging enough in others.
Casas is flexible enough that they can tailor my education so it fits me well.