Arizona Tax Credit: Children's Clinics

Arizona Tax Credit: Children's Clinics

As a nonprofit pediatric outpatient clinic, Children’s Clinics is committed to providing exceptional, comprehensive care to meet the special needs of nearly 6,000 children and their families.

Children’s Clinics offers multi-specialty, interdisciplinary health care to children and youth with special health-care needs including more than 20 different medical specialties, primary care, rehabilitative therapy services, and behavioral health care all in one location.

More than a medical home, Children’s Clinics recognizes the value of creating positive and memorable experiences for the overall well-being of a developing child.

For many of the families that receive services from Children’s Clinics, this can prove difficult in terms of accessibility, inclusion and safety.

Our adaptive recreation program offers families key childhood experiences like participating in a sport, being part of a team and engaging with peers.

In 2019, we were able to offer over 150 children the opportunity to participate in adaptive soccer, swim, basketball and tennis.

This year, the adaptive recreation program has expanded to offer dance, health and fitness, and an additional swim session all for child athletes with special health-care needs.

Our physical therapists team up with an experienced coach to teach and adapt the fundamentals of each sport or activity. Volunteers from the community are matched with athletes and support them through learning, growing and simply having fun.

Our athletes are able to engage in active play, interaction with peers and create lasting, childhood memories out in the Tucson community.

With the Arizona charitable tax credit, donors are able to choose where their state income tax is directed.

A gift of $100 provides a scholarship and medal for a child to participate in an upcoming sport, $400 allows us to rent a facility or field within the Tucson community. A gift of $800 provides a custom, adaptive tricycle to a child who will be able to create unforgettable memories with their family and friends.

At Children’s Clinics, we believe every child is an athlete and deserves the opportunity to create long lasting positive childhood memories, regardless of access or ability. Our adaptive recreation program is supported entirely by philanthropy.

In 2020, our goal is to increase our capacity to engage more children and youth with special health-care needs in this meaningful program.

Please help us give the gift of childhood joy with our adaptive recreation program.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to Give

Children's Clinics

2600 N Wyatt Drive, Tucson 85712

520-324-3055

childrensclinics.org

Mission: The Children’s Clinics provides a family centered comprehensive medical home to meet the special needs of children and families.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News