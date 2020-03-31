Arizona Tax Credit: Children's Clinics

As a nonprofit pediatric outpatient clinic, Children’s Clinics is committed to providing exceptional, comprehensive care to meet the special needs of nearly 6,000 children and their families.
Children’s Clinics offers multi-specialty, interdisciplinary health care to children and youth with special health-care needs including more than 20 different medical specialties, primary care, rehabilitative therapy services, and behavioral health care all in one location.
More than a medical home, Children’s Clinics recognizes the value of creating positive and memorable experiences for the overall well-being of a developing child.
For many of the families that receive services from Children’s Clinics, this can prove difficult in terms of accessibility, inclusion and safety.
Our adaptive recreation program offers families key childhood experiences like participating in a sport, being part of a team and engaging with peers.
In 2019, we were able to offer over 150 children the opportunity to participate in adaptive soccer, swim, basketball and tennis.
This year, the adaptive recreation program has expanded to offer dance, health and fitness, and an additional swim session all for child athletes with special health-care needs.
Our physical therapists team up with an experienced coach to teach and adapt the fundamentals of each sport or activity. Volunteers from the community are matched with athletes and support them through learning, growing and simply having fun.
Our athletes are able to engage in active play, interaction with peers and create lasting, childhood memories out in the Tucson community.
With the Arizona charitable tax credit, donors are able to choose where their state income tax is directed.
A gift of $100 provides a scholarship and medal for a child to participate in an upcoming sport, $400 allows us to rent a facility or field within the Tucson community. A gift of $800 provides a custom, adaptive tricycle to a child who will be able to create unforgettable memories with their family and friends.
At Children’s Clinics, we believe every child is an athlete and deserves the opportunity to create long lasting positive childhood memories, regardless of access or ability. Our adaptive recreation program is supported entirely by philanthropy.
In 2020, our goal is to increase our capacity to engage more children and youth with special health-care needs in this meaningful program.
Please help us give the gift of childhood joy with our adaptive recreation program.
