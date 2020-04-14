Arizona Tax Credit: Christian Family Care helps parents protect kids during difficult times

Erik and Angela found themselves in a tough situation. They left Arizona to get away from their families who struggled with substance abuse. They wanted to break free of the cycles that have plagued their families for generations.

After months of working with his company, Erik’s position was eliminated. They wanted so badly to make it work in their new state, but they didn’t know how they could with no job and no help from family. At the end of their rope, they moved back to Arizona to live with Angela’s mom.

Angela’s mom had a history of drug use, which led to Angela entering into foster care as a teenager. After a few days in the home, Angela began to recognize the same signs of her mom’s substance abuse from when she was a child. Erik and Angela were afraid they could lose their children because of her mom’s substance abuse. They came across Safe Families for Children. Safe Families provided a home for the kids until Angela and Erik could save up enough money to afford an apartment.

Their host family took great care of the kids while their mom and dad worked overtime to save the money needed for a deposit.

In just three short weeks, they were able to be reunited with their children in a much safer and healthier environment.

Erik and Angela are now in their own apartment and the host family has offered to help them in any way they can. Erik told the Safe Families team he’s never had anyone help him like the host family had. He was brought to tears when they offered future help.

There are many families that are or will be facing a similar situation as Erik and Angela. Safe Families for Children is a program of Christian Family Care. Safe Families for Children is a prevention program that offers a temporary home to at-risk children and support to their families, minimizing abuse and neglect.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to give

Christian Family Care

6063 E. Grant Road, Tucson, 85712

520-296-8255

cfcare.org

