Arizona Tax Credit: Christian Family Care helps parents protect kids during difficult times

Erik and Angela found themselves in a tough situation. They left Arizona to get away from their families who struggled with substance abuse. They wanted to break free of the cycles that have plagued their families for generations.
After months of working with his company, Erik’s position was eliminated. They wanted so badly to make it work in their new state, but they didn’t know how they could with no job and no help from family. At the end of their rope, they moved back to Arizona to live with Angela’s mom.
Angela’s mom had a history of drug use, which led to Angela entering into foster care as a teenager. After a few days in the home, Angela began to recognize the same signs of her mom’s substance abuse from when she was a child. Erik and Angela were afraid they could lose their children because of her mom’s substance abuse. They came across Safe Families for Children. Safe Families provided a home for the kids until Angela and Erik could save up enough money to afford an apartment.
Their host family took great care of the kids while their mom and dad worked overtime to save the money needed for a deposit.
In just three short weeks, they were able to be reunited with their children in a much safer and healthier environment.
Erik and Angela are now in their own apartment and the host family has offered to help them in any way they can. Erik told the Safe Families team he’s never had anyone help him like the host family had. He was brought to tears when they offered future help.
There are many families that are or will be facing a similar situation as Erik and Angela. Safe Families for Children is a program of Christian Family Care. Safe Families for Children is a prevention program that offers a temporary home to at-risk children and support to their families, minimizing abuse and neglect.
