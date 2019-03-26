Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
3003 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, 85713
(520) 622-0525
When you donate to the Community Food Bank, you are helping people get the food they need. People like the father who has lost his job, the senior struggling to live on a fixed income, the family working hard to make ends meet.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona served nearly 200,000 people with emergency food assistance just last year – nearly a third of those are children. Your donation makes food available in five countries across southern Arizona – Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties.
During the recent government shutdown, the Community Food Bank was able to serve federal employees who were not receiving paychecks.
Your support allowed mobile food distributions at places like the Federal Correctional Institute in Tucson and in Safford and at other sites.
Your tax credit donation to the Community Food Bank goes beyond providing much-needed food. The Community Food Bank recognizes that hunger often comes along with poverty, so we work to make economic opportunities available.
At Caridad Community Kitchen, the Community Food Bank provides a job training program for people who are unemployed or underemployed. They go through a 10-week program learning advanced kitchen skills and gaining the knowledge to get a higher-paying job.
The Community Food Bank also works with growers in the area selling locally grown produce in farmer’s markets and making it available in schools and even a local hospital.
Supporting your Community Food Bank also allows more edible produce to be rescued from the landfill and instead go to people who can use it.
Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks, just named the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona the Food Bank of the Year in 2018, largely for our work in rescuing millions of pounds of produce coming in from Mexico.
The Community Food Bank operates with the help of volunteers who give more than 200,000 hours each year, and a budget that comes mostly from donations which make up more than 70 percent of our budget.
Tax credit donations make up a sizable amount of donations that keep the Community Food Bank running. It is only with the help of our community that we can continue to do this important work addressing the hunger and poverty in our area.