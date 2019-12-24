Arizona Tax Credit: Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a local nonprofit behavioral health agency that changes lives — by unlocking and nurturing human potential for individuals living with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences. Devereux has been providing programs and services for some of the most underserved members of our Arizona communities since 1967.

Devereux is an Arizona qualifying charitable organization, meaning donations of $800 filing jointly and $400 for a single, qualify for a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit. One hundred percent of the tax credits received go to Devereux’s HOPE for Kids Fund.

Because the majority of Devereux clients are enrolled in Arizona’s Health Cost Containment System, families sometimes struggle to make ends meet.

The HOPE for Kids Fund was created to help with emergency needs as well as the little extras to strengthen families and keep them together.

Last fall, one of our families found themselves in a crisis. Sarah, a single mother of three, lost her job and fell behind on her household bills.

Days away from having her electric shut off and her car insurance canceled, Sarah faced her children being placed in foster care because she could no longer provide transportation or a safe home environment.

Within hours of hearing the news, Devereux arranged to pay her bills from the HOPE fund. Sarah, overcome with emotion, called Devereux staff, “her guardian angels.”

However, Devereux staff were only part of the equation. The true “angels” are the individuals and businesses who repeatedly donate money that supports the fund. Sarah’s story had a happy ending because of donations from the Tucson community.

Sarah’s story is just one of hundreds with similar needs. Besides paying the occasional utility bills, the HOPE fund has also replaced broken windows, door locks and purchased car seats for newborns.

A $100 donation would give one child a school uniform and supplies, $200 provides four children with “dream days,” which might include a birthday celebration, $400 gives two children “Angel Packages” for children in our programs who arrive with no personal belongings such as clothing or hygiene and grooming items, and $800 provides a “summer experience” for eight children.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

