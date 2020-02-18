Arizona Tax Credit: Eagles Wings of Grace International

Eagles Wings of Grace Int’l is a faith-based organization whose mission is to improve the capabilities of women to be economically independent.

We provide career development tools, a network of support and professional attire for restoring dignity and hope to move from devastation to destiny.

Our vision is for every woman to experience the quality of life that comes from achieving economic freedom.

We offer a variety of programs at our center to meet the needs of those we serve, women recovering from substance abuse, incarceration and domestic issues, and moving out of homelessness.

We hear the stories from these women as they feel loved and supported by our service. As one of our clients stated, “I wasn’t always this way. I had a job, an apartment, a car, ... a life. This was an important first step. Thank you for your kindness, patience and smiling face. You made me feel human again.”

To accomplish this vision, we provide:

  • Clothing for Compassion – Trained volunteers work one-on-one with women to create a professional wardrobe. Donated clothing is arranged in a retail-inspired setting to enhance the “shopping” experience.
  • Financial Empowerment – Classes empower women to take control of their finances and obtain financial independence.
  • Career Support – Women focus on career planning and job seeking skills by developing a resume, learning how to interview
    • and leaving with an action plan for finding employment.
    • Preventative Health Classes – Clients are taught healthy life skills to promote wellness and sobriety. Cooking classes are provided to encourage healthy eating and meal preparation.
    • Healing and restoration for the Soul – Our urban missionaries provide weekly Bible study classes and prayer support at Eagles
      • and in the community.

      Our existence and longevity demonstrates that we are fulfilling an important need in our community.

      Women in our community are desperate to move out of their financial situation and Eagles Wings of Grace provides, free of charge, programs, assistance and hope to make a change in their lives.

      We exist as one of the few resources of this kind in Tucson and accept referrals from over 60 governmental and local agencies.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Eagles Wings of Grace International

3219 N. First Ave., Tucson, 85719

520-906-9915

eagleswingsofgrace.org

