Arizona Tax Credit: Eagles Wings of Grace International

Eagles Wings of Grace Int’l is a faith-based organization whose mission is to improve the capabilities of women to be economically independent.
We provide career development tools, a network of support and professional attire for restoring dignity and hope to move from devastation to destiny.
Our vision is for every woman to experience the quality of life that comes from achieving economic freedom.
We offer a variety of programs at our center to meet the needs of those we serve, women recovering from substance abuse, incarceration and domestic issues, and moving out of homelessness.
We hear the stories from these women as they feel loved and supported by our service. As one of our clients stated, “I wasn’t always this way. I had a job, an apartment, a car, ... a life. This was an important first step. Thank you for your kindness, patience and smiling face. You made me feel human again.”
To accomplish this vision, we provide:
- Clothing for Compassion – Trained volunteers work one-on-one with women to create a professional wardrobe. Donated clothing is arranged in a retail-inspired setting to enhance the “shopping” experience.
- Financial Empowerment – Classes empower women to take control of their finances and obtain financial independence.
- Career Support – Women focus on career planning and job seeking skills by developing a resume, learning how to interview
- and leaving with an action plan for finding employment.
- Preventative Health Classes – Clients are taught healthy life skills to promote wellness and sobriety. Cooking classes are provided to encourage healthy eating and meal preparation.
- Healing and restoration for the Soul – Our urban missionaries provide weekly Bible study classes and prayer support at Eagles
- and in the community.
Our existence and longevity demonstrates that we are fulfilling an important need in our community.
Women in our community are desperate to move out of their financial situation and Eagles Wings of Grace provides, free of charge, programs, assistance and hope to make a change in their lives.
We exist as one of the few resources of this kind in Tucson and accept referrals from over 60 governmental and local agencies.