Arizona Tax Credit: Faith Christian Academy

When Jimena and Julia Lopez were young girls, their parents were delighted by their innocent and joyful personalities. Quick to smile, loving, compassionate and bright, the girls were friendly and never met a stranger.
Finances were tight in the Lopez household, but Jesus and Veronica wanted to be intentional with their daughters’ education. Unsure of the school in their low-income neighborhood, they looked at small, private schools. Worried about committing to the tuition, they turned to a local charter school.
When Julia started kindergarten and Jimena was in second grade, Jesus and Veronica tried again to pursue a private Christian school for the girls. They tried one, but the scholarships didn’t work out, and they returned to the charter school for first and third grades.
The family needed support to make private schooling possible. Since they lived in Tucson without much family and with English as a second language, they required help figuring out the scholarship tax credit program.
In the spring of 2016, they toured Faith Community Academy, which has a lower tuition than many private schools. Together, the school and family researched tax credit scholarship programs.
Both girls qualified for low-income corporate tax credit scholarships, and they were awarded a tuition scholarships for three years. The difference owed was affordable for the family, and FCA became their school.
Even when Jesus was transferred to California for his job in 2018, the family stayed in Arizona because of the exceptional scholarship opportunity they had for the girls. When the girls are too old to be at FCA, which offers Grades 6-12, the family will reunite in California.
The family is so sad that there are no tax credit scholarship opportunities in California. While it has been difficult for the family to be separated, the foundation the girls are getting at FCA has been worth it to Jesus and Veronica in the long run.
Veronica says they are very happy to be at FCA. The environment, the friends, the academics, and the support for their faith are all reasons that FCA has been the best fit for the girls. The girls have flourished — keeping that innocence and joy and sharing it with everyone around them. Just look at them; their smiles are contagious.
