Arizona Tax Credit: GAP Ministries

Already the state of Arizona is gearing up for what could be a chain effect from the COVID-19 virus — children home from school 24/7, along with parents under immense stress due to job loss or reduction in pay.
“There is every reason to believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-felt impact on child welfare systems around the country ... Child abuse and neglect rates will likely rise, with a follow-on shift upward in the number of children in out-of-home care. It needn’t happen this way, but it’s best if we prepare for what might be called COVID-19’s secondary contagions, lest we find ourselves ill-prepared,” according to the Chronicle of Social Change.
GAP Ministries is partnering with the Department of Child Safety in new and creative ways as we all struggle to serve children in foster care.
At the state’s request, we are in the process of preparing two to three more of our houses that are currently closed.
Several years ago GAP had 14 residential homes open to provide family-based care for the crisis levels of children coming into the system and sleeping in child welfare offices.
Due to efforts by DCS, numbers are down for children in need of out of home care. GAP currently has eight to nine open homes most of the time. But to be prepared, GAP is cleaning and hiring for more homes.
Additionally, we continue to provide supervised visits between children in foster care throughout the city and their parents who are working hard to do all that is needed to reunite their families.
To keep children, our staff and the parents all safe and healthy, we are required to shift from in-person visits to virtual visits. This has necessitated the purchase of technology to meet this need.
There is also now a need for more technology in order to be able to home-school all 10 children in each of our homes. Currently there are only two to three computers per home.
How can people help?
•We desperately need more staff — individuals and couples who are called to give care and love to children who have experienced neglect and abuse. If you currently have Arizona Level 1 fingerprint clearance and are not working, please consider even a short-term position. For more information go to jobs.gapmin.com
• We need financial support — please continue to take advantage of the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit (#QFCO 10020) by going to gaptaxcredit.com (the deadline for these donations for your 2019 taxes is still 4/15/2020 even though the government has extended filing of taxes to July). If you’ve already donated for 2019, please consider donating now for your 2020 taxes. Additional gifts beyond the tax credit are always put to good use.
• Other needs — GAP is doing a promotion called Eats for GAP. If you are able, buy gift cards from your favorite local restaurant(s) to support them at this time, and then donate the gift card to GAP for use in our houses. More information is under our Facebook event eatsforgap, or contact us info@gapmin.com or 520-877-8077.
Please consider joining GAP Ministries in the stand to provide help for children, healing for families and hope for our community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!