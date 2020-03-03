Arizona Tax Credit: GAP Ministries

Arizona Tax Credit: GAP Ministries

Over the past 20 years GAP Ministries has helped thousands of children and teens find their way during a tough time.

Nina and her little brother lived on the streets with their addict mom most of their lives.

“We stayed in foreclosed abandoned trailers. We had to fend for ourselves if we were hungry,” she said. She remembers leaving her brother home alone when she was just 7 years old to find food, water or clothes to wear. They were mostly barefooted.

Her mom always had a new boyfriend — all really abusive — and the abuse kept escalating.

They didn’t go to school, but when Nina was 12 her mom enrolled them to get more money for drugs.

That’s when DCS got involved.

“If they wouldn’t have gotten involved we probably would have died,” Nina said, “I can’t believe we are still alive after all the abuse and neglect we went through.”

When DCS placed them at GAP, she remembers, “It was like we walked into a room and immediately felt peace. Everything was so loving and compassionate. It was a feeling that we had never felt.”

She remembers all the kids there were happy and having fun. “Seeing my brother running around with all the little boys was really nice,” she said. Both were able to attend school and learn how to read and write for the first time.

That was 20 years ago. Nina says her life now is the best it’s ever been, with a loving, devoted husband and five happy kids who will never have to experience what she did.

“At GAP I found home, I found hope, I found faith,” Nina told us, “It’s like everything I went through and experienced has made me who I am. If it wasn’t for GAP I don’t know if I’d be here today. I feel like an angel came down and removed us (from their old life) and put us into a safe place.”

GAP also licenses prospective foster and adoptive parents, and provides services to the parents of children in foster care to bring healing to these families, and a healthy reunification when possible.

Stand with GAP and provide help for children, healing for families and hope for our community with your Arizona tax dollars.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

GAP Ministries

2861 N. Flowing Wells Road, # 161, Tucson, 85705

520-877-8077

gapmin.com

