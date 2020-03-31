Arizona Tax Credit: Gospel Rescue Mission

Life for Stephen turned down a road of hardship and challenge when he was traveling through Tucson and his car broke down.
He had no money, no place to stay, and the temperature was 108. He had gone from homeward bound to homeless in a single day. He walked around that night and the next day looking for shelter but found nothing. Stuck with no funds and no friends in a strange city, he thought taking refuge under a bridge might become his new reality.
But he kept looking and was told about Gospel Rescue Mission. Address in hand, he walked four hours in the sweltering heat to find hope waiting for him just inside our doors at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, where he was treated with love, grace, dignity and respect.
“When I walked up, I was hot, sweaty, and thirsty. I said to (one of our guests), ‘Man, I hope I can get something to eat.’ He said ‘Sure! You’re going to be fine. They’ve got a bed for you so I know you’re going to be okay.’ I couldn’t believe it. They gave me clothes, food, shelter, support, even friendship.”
Gospel Rescue Mission doesn’t just provide the ‘triage’ of emergency shelter, food, and services. We have recovery, employment, and housing programs, and the opportunity for a new beginning.
