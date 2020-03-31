Arizona Tax Credit: Gospel Rescue Mission

Life for Stephen turned down a road of hardship and challenge when he was traveling through Tucson and his car broke down.

He had no money, no place to stay, and the temperature was 108. He had gone from homeward bound to homeless in a single day. He walked around that night and the next day looking for shelter but found nothing. Stuck with no funds and no friends in a strange city, he thought taking refuge under a bridge might become his new reality.

But he kept looking and was told about Gospel Rescue Mission. Address in hand, he walked four hours in the sweltering heat to find hope waiting for him just inside our doors at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, where he was treated with love, grace, dignity and respect.

“When I walked up, I was hot, sweaty, and thirsty. I said to (one of our guests), ‘Man, I hope I can get something to eat.’ He said ‘Sure! You’re going to be fine. They’ve got a bed for you so I know you’re going to be okay.’ I couldn’t believe it. They gave me clothes, food, shelter, support, even friendship.”

Gospel Rescue Mission doesn’t just provide the ‘triage’ of emergency shelter, food, and services. We have recovery, employment, and housing programs, and the opportunity for a new beginning.

We depend on financial support from people like you to help free people like Stephen from homelessness and hopelessness. Help us put opportunity into action. There’s something you can do.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to Give

Gospel Rescue Mission

4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, 85714

520-740-1501

GRMTucson.com

