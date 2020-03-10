Arizona Tax Credit: Greater Vail Community Resources

Arizona Tax Credit: Greater Vail Community Resources

The ReSources Vail Food Bank carries perishable items like fruit, vegetables and bread.

Most Southern Arizonans might assume that Vail-area residents will never have to choose between buying groceries next week or paying the utility bills, or whether their kids will have enough to eat over the weekend — but they’d be wrong.

Since 2016, Greater Vail Community ReSources has dedicated itself to addressing this need through ReSources Vail Food Bank and the Vail Depot Thrift Store, both of which are powered primarily by a large group of volunteers who firmly believe in the motto of “neighbors helping neighbors.”

While the Vail Depot Thrift Store generates sufficient funds to cover the food bank’s basic operational costs, donations are needed to fund ongoing programs.

These programs include buying food to distribute to eligible individuals and families, providing weekend “back packs” full of supplemental nutrition for needy students, as well as providing meals for homebound residents and support for area youth in need.

Every donated dollar received by ReSources goes directly to support these programs rather than organizational overhead costs.

What sorts or people come to ReSources for help? Stephanie and Steve depended heavily on the food bank about three years ago when neither parent was working.

Since then their income situation has improved, but they remember the days when it was a tremendous struggle to put meals on the table for their children and still have enough to feed their dogs.

These days, they visit ReSources Vail Food Bank monthly for a basic food box which, according to Stephanie, “gives us the extra groceries we need to see us through to the end of the month. We have four kids, ages 8 to 18, and they’re always hungry.”

She also takes advantage of weekly “pantry” visits when she can get perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables and bread.

The volunteers and staff, she says, “go the extra mile to make sure that we can use the food we choose to the best of our ability.

The food available changes all the time, but they print out recipes that I can use for food items they have in abundance.”

Tax credit donations received by ReSources account for about 10% of its budget, but more donations are needed to allow this organization to continue and expand services.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Greater Vail Community Resources

13105 Colossal Cave Road

P.O. Box 367

Vail, 85641

520-879-1240

resourcesvail.org

