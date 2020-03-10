Arizona Tax Credit: Greater Vail Community Resources

Most Southern Arizonans might assume that Vail-area residents will never have to choose between buying groceries next week or paying the utility bills, or whether their kids will have enough to eat over the weekend — but they’d be wrong.
Since 2016, Greater Vail Community ReSources has dedicated itself to addressing this need through ReSources Vail Food Bank and the Vail Depot Thrift Store, both of which are powered primarily by a large group of volunteers who firmly believe in the motto of “neighbors helping neighbors.”
While the Vail Depot Thrift Store generates sufficient funds to cover the food bank’s basic operational costs, donations are needed to fund ongoing programs.
These programs include buying food to distribute to eligible individuals and families, providing weekend “back packs” full of supplemental nutrition for needy students, as well as providing meals for homebound residents and support for area youth in need.
Every donated dollar received by ReSources goes directly to support these programs rather than organizational overhead costs.
What sorts or people come to ReSources for help? Stephanie and Steve depended heavily on the food bank about three years ago when neither parent was working.
Since then their income situation has improved, but they remember the days when it was a tremendous struggle to put meals on the table for their children and still have enough to feed their dogs.
These days, they visit ReSources Vail Food Bank monthly for a basic food box which, according to Stephanie, “gives us the extra groceries we need to see us through to the end of the month. We have four kids, ages 8 to 18, and they’re always hungry.”
She also takes advantage of weekly “pantry” visits when she can get perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables and bread.
The volunteers and staff, she says, “go the extra mile to make sure that we can use the food we choose to the best of our ability.
The food available changes all the time, but they print out recipes that I can use for food items they have in abundance.”
Tax credit donations received by ReSources account for about 10% of its budget, but more donations are needed to allow this organization to continue and expand services.