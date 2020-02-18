Arizona Tax Credit: Hands of Hope

Hands of Hope has a grace-filled, holistic approach in response to unplanned pregnancy and abortion.
Hands of Hope Tucson is a Christ-centered organization promoting a culture of life, hope and healing. This is accomplished by caring for those facing unplanned pregnancy, revealing the truth about the unborn person, teaching sexual integrity and offering a path to healing from an abortion experience.
We meet the needs in Tucson through our three program pillars. In Prevention, we provide educational support that equips youth and families to make decisions for optimal health.
In Intervention, we provide free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and medical/community referrals to women facing an unplanned pregnancy.
Through Restoration, we provide a safe, non-judgmental place to heal for men and women struggling with an abortion experience or other pregnancy loss.
During fiscal 2018-19, 1,593 individual clients received free services at our pregnancy center, 161 clients received baby items and diapers post-delivery, 238 clients considering or vulnerable to abortion made a decision to continue their pregnancy.
Our abortion recovery programs provide a path toward healing for men and women struggling with an abortion experience.
Our prevention program offers services to youth and families, equipping teenagers to make choices that will result in optimal health for a lifetime. During fiscal 2018-19, 5,106 individuals participated in these community programs.
Thanks to the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, last year’s tax credit donations to Hands of Hope Tucson provided one month of operational expenses. This year we would like to see that doubled.
Through your tax credit support, we are able to impact our community in big ways. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to redirect your Arizona tax dollars and impact lives in the process.