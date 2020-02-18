Arizona Tax Credit: Hands of Hope

Hands of Hope provide educational support that helps youths and families make decisions for optimal health.

Hands of Hope has a grace-filled, holistic approach in response to unplanned pregnancy and abortion.

Hands of Hope Tucson is a Christ-centered organization promoting a culture of life, hope and healing. This is accomplished by caring for those facing unplanned pregnancy, revealing the truth about the unborn person, teaching sexual integrity and offering a path to healing from an abortion experience.

We meet the needs in Tucson through our three program pillars. In Prevention, we provide educational support that equips youth and families to make decisions for optimal health.

In Intervention, we provide free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and medical/community referrals to women facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Through Restoration, we provide a safe, non-judgmental place to heal for men and women struggling with an abortion experience or other pregnancy loss.

During fiscal 2018-19, 1,593 individual clients received free services at our pregnancy center, 161 clients received baby items and diapers post-delivery, 238 clients considering or vulnerable to abortion made a decision to continue their pregnancy.

Our abortion recovery programs provide a path toward healing for men and women struggling with an abortion experience.

Our prevention program offers services to youth and families, equipping teenagers to make choices that will result in optimal health for a lifetime. During fiscal 2018-19, 5,106 individuals participated in these community programs.

Thanks to the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, last year’s tax credit donations to Hands of Hope Tucson provided one month of operational expenses. This year we would like to see that doubled.

Through your tax credit support, we are able to impact our community in big ways. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to redirect your Arizona tax dollars and impact lives in the process.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Hands of Hope

P.O. Box 17070, Tucson, 85731. 

520-321-9765

Givehopetucson.com

