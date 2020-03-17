Arizona Tax Credit: Highland Free School

The educational philosophy at Highland is based upon the fact that children are naturally inquisitive and excited by learning. Our goal is to keep that inquisitiveness alive.

Our curriculum includes integrated, thematic units that often use hands-on projects designed to give students practice in applying the Arizona educational standards while strengthening their 21st century STEM-based skills of creativity, collaboration and communication.

Our recent unit on civics began with a question: How can we help our community? The student-led process involved brainstorming ideas, researching, developing ways to resource the project and eventually the culminating experience of creating care packages for families in need and presenting them to the Primavera Foundation.

We believe children need to grow up with a sense of connection with a larger community (both local and global) and confidence in their ability to contribute to that community.

Our students have connected with schools around the world. Last year we paired with a school in Tallahassee, Florida, for a pen-pal exchange as well as a Rube Goldberg machine challenge.

Currently we are in the process of developing a partnership with a school in Macedonia to develop student-led goals toward making our schools more sustainable.

Highland Free School celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 19. We truly are a unique school with resources that allow us to focus on the whole child from technology, to music, to our creative-play playground.

We have a monthlong technology unit where students learn to program robots and create their own movies, from storyboard to editing. We have piano keyboards and a computer program that teaches music appreciation.

Even our outside learning area is an essential part of our school program and includes one-of-a-kind climbing structures, a sandbox, a basketball court and even an animal pen with chickens and ducks.

Highland Free School by no means has all the answers for educating children. The one answer we do have is that we change and grow and are always looking for new ways to generate enthusiastic participation and learning.

The basic keys to our success are low student/teacher ratios, parent involvement that creates a sense of community, and a learning environment that is individualized and approximates the way true learning takes place in the real world.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Highland Free School

510 S. Highland Ave., Tucson, 85719

520-623-0104

highlandfreeschool.org

