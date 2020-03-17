Arizona Tax Credit: Highland Free School

The educational philosophy at Highland is based upon the fact that children are naturally inquisitive and excited by learning. Our goal is to keep that inquisitiveness alive.
Our curriculum includes integrated, thematic units that often use hands-on projects designed to give students practice in applying the Arizona educational standards while strengthening their 21st century STEM-based skills of creativity, collaboration and communication.
Our recent unit on civics began with a question: How can we help our community? The student-led process involved brainstorming ideas, researching, developing ways to resource the project and eventually the culminating experience of creating care packages for families in need and presenting them to the Primavera Foundation.
We believe children need to grow up with a sense of connection with a larger community (both local and global) and confidence in their ability to contribute to that community.
Our students have connected with schools around the world. Last year we paired with a school in Tallahassee, Florida, for a pen-pal exchange as well as a Rube Goldberg machine challenge.
Currently we are in the process of developing a partnership with a school in Macedonia to develop student-led goals toward making our schools more sustainable.
Highland Free School celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 19. We truly are a unique school with resources that allow us to focus on the whole child from technology, to music, to our creative-play playground.
We have a monthlong technology unit where students learn to program robots and create their own movies, from storyboard to editing. We have piano keyboards and a computer program that teaches music appreciation.
Even our outside learning area is an essential part of our school program and includes one-of-a-kind climbing structures, a sandbox, a basketball court and even an animal pen with chickens and ducks.
Highland Free School by no means has all the answers for educating children. The one answer we do have is that we change and grow and are always looking for new ways to generate enthusiastic participation and learning.
The basic keys to our success are low student/teacher ratios, parent involvement that creates a sense of community, and a learning environment that is individualized and approximates the way true learning takes place in the real world.