Homicide Survivors Inc.
- 100 N. Stone Ave., #807, 85701
- 520-207-5012
- azhomicidesurvivors.org
Tara Myers lost her brother Warren in 2005 and her sister Kimberly in 2017, both to gun violence. Tara was homeless and had lost her two little kids to the state within two weeks of her sister Kim’s death. She didn’t know where to turn for help, just that she needed to find some way to cope with her trauma, stay sober and get her kids back.
“I literally had nothing, just the clothes I was wearing,” she said. “But I had to do something for my kids. It was just knowing that there was a chance I would never see my kids again.”
Tara started going to Homicide Survivors Inc.’s (HSI) support groups and equine therapy. Since then, Tara has stayed sober, regained custody of her children, and has been an active HSI volunteer and voice for survivors.
David and Kristy Johnson have personally been impacted by homicide and give annually to HSI through the Arizona Tax Credit donation program.
Said David: “Our initial relationship with HSI began when we received a call in the middle of the night from Kristy’s folks here in Tucson to tell us that her sister’s husband and daughter had been shot and killed.
“We came to Tucson as soon as we could and all of our family were suffering and bewildered by what all was going on. Thankfully, through the efforts of Homicide Survivors’ staff of advocates, our family received support and assistance in the immediate aftermath of that tragedy.
“Later on we received help and guidance navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system through the trial, conviction and sentencing of their murderer. To be able to access that support during those times made such a difference to us. We would have been lost without them.”
Sadly, there are many other Tucson families who have gone through this and unfortunately many more who will go through it in the future. With your financial help, Homicide Survivors will be there for them, too. Thirty percent of our budget depends upon personal donations.
Valuable direct services, like court advocacy, trauma-informed yoga and equine therapy could not happen without donor support.
One hundred percent of our emergency financial assistance, including funeral plot donations, are funded by donations made by individuals.Mission Statement:Homicide Survivors, Inc. is a nonprofit victim assistance organization dedicated to meeting the crisis and long term needs of families of murder victims. Through support, advocacy and assistance we help survivors cope emotionally, stabilize economically and help survivors seek justice for their loved ones. Homicide Survivors is committed to ensuring that no one has to endure the murder of a loved one alone. We can’t change the tragic loss, but together, we can ease the pain & prevent further victimization.