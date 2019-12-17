Arizona Tax Credit: Ironwood Elementary

What: Ironwood Elementary
Where: 3300 W. Freer Drive, Tucson, 85742
Phone: 520-579-5150 ext. 7221
Website: maranausd.org/taxcredit
As a fourth-grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary in the Marana Unified School District, tax credit donations are very much appreciated.
They are applied toward our fourth graders’ hands-on experiences and field trips.
The general public is often unaware that schools do not provide funds for field trips, so donations are essential to pay for the entry fees, materials and transportation, as we are also required to pay for the buses/gasoline per mile.
Our fourth graders’ experiences include a trip back in time to the one-room schoolhouse in Tubac. During this visit, our dress and conduct reflect that of the 1880s.
We also take a hands-on educational tour of the picturesque Saguaro National Park (West) to learn about the early people of our Southern Arizona, the Hohokam.
We experience art and culture on a tour of the Tucson Museum of Art. We’ve also taken trips to DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum and, when our funds could support it, we’d camp under the stars at the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning.
Choosing to use Marana Unified School District’s Credit for Caring is truly a win-win opportunity. Not only for our students, who benefit from the experiences and opportunities, but those who donate and receive 100% of their gift back when they file their state income taxes.
Indicating “4th grade field trips at Ironwood Elementary” on the Credit for Caring form at maranausd.org/taxcredit will ensure your donation goes directly to this area of need.