Arizona Tax Credit: Ironwood Elementary

Karin Haile, a fourth-grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary School, checks her students written work on their slates during a field trip to the one-room schoolhouse in Tubac.

 Jason Bahe

What: Ironwood Elementary

Where: 3300 W. Freer Drive, Tucson, 85742

Phone: 520-579-5150 ext. 7221

Website: maranausd.org/taxcredit

As a fourth-grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary in the Marana Unified School District, tax credit donations are very much appreciated.

They are applied toward our fourth graders’ hands-on experiences and field trips.

The general public is often unaware that schools do not provide funds for field trips, so donations are essential to pay for the entry fees, materials and transportation, as we are also required to pay for the buses/gasoline per mile.

Our fourth graders’ experiences include a trip back in time to the one-room schoolhouse in Tubac. During this visit, our dress and conduct reflect that of the 1880s.

We also take a hands-on educational tour of the picturesque Saguaro National Park (West) to learn about the early people of our Southern Arizona, the Hohokam.

We experience art and culture on a tour of the Tucson Museum of Art. We’ve also taken trips to DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum and, when our funds could support it, we’d camp under the stars at the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning.

Choosing to use Marana Unified School District’s Credit for Caring is truly a win-win opportunity. Not only for our students, who benefit from the experiences and opportunities, but those who donate and receive 100% of their gift back when they file their state income taxes.

Indicating “4th grade field trips at Ironwood Elementary” on the Credit for Caring form at maranausd.org/taxcredit will ensure your donation goes directly to this area of need.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

