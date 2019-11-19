520-248-6882
When Robert Mitchell volunteered to drive for Lend A Hand and help a senior manage gracefully at home, he didn’t know he’d be meeting a writer whose work he had admired for years.
“Tom Miller was a writer whose work I’d read and enjoyed. Tom wrote for Rolling Stone and other, more obscure, music journals of the day,” Mitchell said. “There was a second (or so I thought) writer named Tom Miller, who wrote about cultural interactions between the United States and Latin America. Turns out, it was the same guy. Turns out I owned two of his books and even a CD. It’s been a real pleasure getting to know him.”
Tom Miller feels the same gratitude.
“Lend A Hand has been a terrific service for me. Twice a week they give me rides to and from physical therapy, or the doctor’s office,” Miller said. “This is something my wife, a full-time teacher, cannot fit into her schedule. I’ve gotten to know many of the drivers and enjoy their company. When my condition deteriorated somewhat and I had to use a wheelchair, the Lend A Hand volunteers installed wooden ramps in my house.”
Lend A Hand is a volunteer organization serving 12 midtown neighborhoods, helping senior neighbors age in place with dignity. It operates under the auspices of, but without funding from, the Pima Council on Aging. A group of dedicated volunteers has kept the organization going and growing for 12 years. The need is growing, and Lend A Hand needs your help to expand the pool of clients it serves.
Lend A Hand serves clients in myriad ways:
- Transportation to medical appointments and errands.
- Delivery from the Food Bank for qualified clients.
- Fresh produce delivered biweekly to all clients.
- Monthly social events.
- Friendly calls, visits and cards.
- Weekly exercise class.
- Biweekly creative writing class.
- Minor home repair.
The clients:
- 80% are over 65.
- Most also have physical limitations and don’t drive.
- 20% are disabled under 65.
- 81% are female.
- 94% live alone.
- Many live at or below the poverty level.
In fiscal 2018-19, Lend A Hand:
- Served 149 clients.
- Had 87 total volunteers.
- Drove clients 22,250 miles.
- Delivered fresh produce to 123 clients every two weeks.
- Fed an average of 40 clients and volunteers at monthly social events.
The board consists of representatives from every member neighborhood. Lend A Hand is entirely supported by donations and grants, and is a Qualified Charitable Organization under Arizona tax rules. Donations stay in the local community.
Your contribution of $400 would cover a biweekly fresh produce and seasonal fruit delivery to every client.
Lend A Hand delivers more than transportation and produce. It delivers community.