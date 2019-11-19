520-248-6882

lahseniorhelp.org

When Robert Mitchell volunteered to drive for Lend A Hand and help a senior manage gracefully at home, he didn’t know he’d be meeting a writer whose work he had admired for years.

“Tom Miller was a writer whose work I’d read and enjoyed. Tom wrote for Rolling Stone and other, more obscure, music journals of the day,” Mitchell said. “There was a second (or so I thought) writer named Tom Miller, who wrote about cultural interactions between the United States and Latin America. Turns out, it was the same guy. Turns out I owned two of his books and even a CD. It’s been a real pleasure getting to know him.”

Tom Miller feels the same gratitude.

“Lend A Hand has been a terrific service for me. Twice a week they give me rides to and from physical therapy, or the doctor’s office,” Miller said. “This is something my wife, a full-time teacher, cannot fit into her schedule. I’ve gotten to know many of the drivers and enjoy their company. When my condition deteriorated somewhat and I had to use a wheelchair, the Lend A Hand volunteers installed wooden ramps in my house.”

Lend A Hand is a volunteer organization serving 12 midtown neighborhoods, helping senior neighbors age in place with dignity. It operates under the auspices of, but without funding from, the Pima Council on Aging. A group of dedicated volunteers has kept the organization going and growing for 12 years. The need is growing, and Lend A Hand needs your help to expand the pool of clients it serves.

Lend A Hand serves clients in myriad ways:

  • Transportation to medical appointments and errands.
  • Delivery from the Food Bank for qualified clients.
  • Fresh produce delivered biweekly to all clients.
  • Monthly social events.
  • Friendly calls, visits and cards.
  • Weekly exercise class.
  • Biweekly creative writing class.
  • Minor home repair.

The clients:

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
  • 80% are over 65.
  • Most also have physical limitations and don’t drive.
  • 20% are disabled under 65.
  • 81% are female.
  • 94% live alone.
  • Many live at or below the poverty level.

In fiscal 2018-19, Lend A Hand:

  • Served 149 clients.
  • Had 87 total volunteers.
  • Drove clients 22,250 miles.
  • Delivered fresh produce to 123 clients every two weeks.
  • Fed an average of 40 clients and volunteers at monthly social events.

The board consists of representatives from every member neighborhood. Lend A Hand is entirely supported by donations and grants, and is a Qualified Charitable Organization under Arizona tax rules. Donations stay in the local community.

Your contribution of $400 would cover a biweekly fresh produce and seasonal fruit delivery to every client.

Lend A Hand delivers more than transportation and produce. It delivers community.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles