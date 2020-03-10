Arizona Tax Credit: NAMI

Approximately 20% or 202,060 Tucsonans suffer from a diagnosable mental illness in any given year.
A mental illness or mental health condition affects a person’s thinking, feeling or mood and can affect their ability to relate to others and function on a daily basis.
Mental illness can affect anyone regardless of age, sex, race or ethnicity. Some mental illnesses are caused by genetic factors while others can be caused by environmental factors. However, mental illnesses are not anyone’s fault.
Mental illnesses are physical diseases just like heart disease or diabetes. Like those, they require treatment for positive outcomes. Unfortunately, many people with mental illnesses do not seek treatment for many years. This can be largely attributed to stigma or lack of education about mental illness.
Students with a mental illness have the highest dropout rate of any disability group; 70% of youth in state and local juvenile justice systems have a mental illness.
Adults with serious mental illness make up 26% of the homeless population living in shelters. A large percentage of state prisoners have a history of mental illness. Mental illness is also a major cause of absenteeism in the workplace.
The mission of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona (NAMI SA) is to improve the quality of life for those living with a mental illness and their families through education, support and advocacy.
NAMI SA’s vision is to make Southern Arizona a stigma-free community in which abundant resources and support exist to ensure everyone is healthy in mind and body.
The Southern Arizona affiliate of NAMI was founded in 1983. It continues to operate with limited funding. However, all of NAMI SA’s programs are offered free of charge to participants and offered in both English and Spanish. While these programs are run primarily by trained volunteers, it takes funding to offer them.
Some of the programs offered include:
Family to Family: A 12-session course for family members, partners or friends of individuals with mental illness.
NAMI Basics: A six-session education program for caregivers of children and adolescents who have either been diagnosed or are experiencing symptoms.
Peer to Peer: A 10-session peer-led recovery education course open to any person with a serious mental illness.
In Our Own Voice: Public education program in which two trained speakers share their compelling stories about living with mental illness and achieving recovery.
Ending the Silence: A 50-minute evidence-based presentation designed to give high school and middle school students and opportunity to learn about mental illness through discussions and videos. This class is also offered for teachers and parents.
These courses are open to anyone in the community.
NAMI SA also offers support groups for family members and friends of a loved one with mental illness and support groups for people with mental illness. NAMI SA has advocates ready to assist anyone seeking information, referrals and other resources.