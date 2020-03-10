Arizona Tax Credit: NAMI

Arizona Tax Credit: NAMI

Approximately 20% or 202,060 Tucsonans suffer from a diagnosable mental illness in any given year.

A mental illness or mental health condition affects a person’s thinking, feeling or mood and can affect their ability to relate to others and function on a daily basis.

Mental illness can affect anyone regardless of age, sex, race or ethnicity. Some mental illnesses are caused by genetic factors while others can be caused by environmental factors. However, mental illnesses are not anyone’s fault.

Mental illnesses are physical diseases just like heart disease or diabetes. Like those, they require treatment for positive outcomes. Unfortunately, many people with mental illnesses do not seek treatment for many years. This can be largely attributed to stigma or lack of education about mental illness.

Students with a mental illness have the highest dropout rate of any disability group; 70% of youth in state and local juvenile justice systems have a mental illness.

Adults with serious mental illness make up 26% of the homeless population living in shelters. A large percentage of state prisoners have a history of mental illness. Mental illness is also a major cause of absenteeism in the workplace.

The mission of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona (NAMI SA) is to improve the quality of life for those living with a mental illness and their families through education, support and advocacy.

NAMI SA’s vision is to make Southern Arizona a stigma-free community in which abundant resources and support exist to ensure everyone is healthy in mind and body.

The Southern Arizona affiliate of NAMI was founded in 1983. It continues to operate with limited funding. However, all of NAMI SA’s programs are offered free of charge to participants and offered in both English and Spanish. While these programs are run primarily by trained volunteers, it takes funding to offer them.

Some of the programs offered include:

Family to Family: A 12-session course for family members, partners or friends of individuals with mental illness.

NAMI Basics: A six-session education program for caregivers of children and adolescents who have either been diagnosed or are experiencing symptoms.

Peer to Peer: A 10-session peer-led recovery education course open to any person with a serious mental illness.

In Our Own Voice: Public education program in which two trained speakers share their compelling stories about living with mental illness and achieving recovery.

Ending the Silence: A 50-minute evidence-based presentation designed to give high school and middle school students and opportunity to learn about mental illness through discussions and videos. This class is also offered for teachers and parents.

These courses are open to anyone in the community.

NAMI SA also offers support groups for family members and friends of a loved one with mental illness and support groups for people with mental illness. NAMI SA has advocates ready to assist anyone seeking information, referrals and other resources.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona 6122 E. 22nd St., Tucson, 85711

520-622-5582

namisa.org

Walk with NAMI SA

NAMI's annual 5K fundraiser is Saturday, April 4 at Kennedy Park. For more information: namiwalksaz.org

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona Tax Credit: TIHAN
Giving

Arizona Tax Credit: TIHAN

I can tell you from firsthand experience how your support of the Arizona charitable tax credit impacts someone’s life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News