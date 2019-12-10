What: Our Family Services
Where: 2590 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, 85712
Phone: 520-323-1708
Website: ourfamilyservices.org
By the time Margarita was 18, she had lived in more than 60 foster and group homes. Over a decade earlier she and her younger siblings were removed from their parents, never to return.
She spent most of her childhood in survival mode moving from home to home and from school to school, eventually aging out of the system and into homelessness.
After the system failed Margarita, Our Family Services stepped in to help.
While homeless, Margarita was hesitant to count on anyone, but the street outreach team at Our Family Services slowly built a bridge of trust, giving her street survival supplies — water, food packs and personal-care items.
Eventually she took a leap of faith and entered one of its housing programs.
When recalling her first day in her own apartment, Margarita said, “It felt very unreal and very exciting, like everything was worth it. Nobody could kick me out, I had a spot that was my own.”
When she and her boyfriend found out they were expecting a daughter, Our Family Services was there with parenting classes and specialized support for young couples.
Margarita’s eyes filled with tears as she said, “When I first found out I was pregnant I thought I couldn’t do it and would have to give up my baby for adoption. Our Family gave me the hope that I could become a mom.”
Because of supporters like you, Margarita has broken the cycle, gaining skills and receiving wraparound support to build a brighter future for herself and her family.
There are thousands of young people just like Margarita who need your help.
A $400 tax credit donation to Our Family Services can pay two months of utility bills for a family that would otherwise be out on the streets. An $800 tax credit donation can cover move-in costs so a mother has a safe place to tuck her children in at night.
Your gift builds a path to empowerment and self-sufficiency for homeless families and youth right here in our community. Thank you for investing in the future of our most vulnerable neighbors.
The mission of Our Family Services is to end homelessness and strengthen our community.