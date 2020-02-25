Arizona Tax Credit: Pima Council on Aging

Pima Council on Aging has been serving older adults and those who care about them for more than 50 years.
I am honored to oversee fundraising and communications for this organization, whose mission is to promote dignity and respect for aging, and to advocate for independence in the lives of Pima County’s older adults and their families.
In my role, I have the opportunity to see this mission in action every day, and to hear from the people in our community whose lives are bettered as a result.
Karen called me one day to set up a monthly donation to PCOA, and told me how grateful she was for the help we had provided her and her mother.
Her mother had suffered a stroke, and Karen had taken her into her home, becoming a full-time caregiver overnight. Providing the round-the-clock care her mom needed left Karen exhausted and with no time for herself.
Through our caregiver respite services, PCOA was able to send a paid caregiver into the home a few hours a week to give Karen a chance to take care of her own health and errands. Karen called it “a lifesaver.”
Karen had made a promise to her mom that she would never put her in a nursing home.
She told me she would not have been able to keep that promise without help from PCOA.
“Taking care of a dying parent is incredibly hard,” she said, “and you were there. PCOA is an absolutely wonderful organization.”
In addition to helping family members like Karen, PCOA assists older people in our community who have no family or friends nearby. We help older people remain independent in their homes through help with housekeeping and bathing, and make sure they have enough nutritious food through Pima Meals on Wheels.
Through education about preventing dangerous falls, managing chronic health conditions, and understanding Medicare, we help our community age well.
PCOA gives older adults more than a nutritious meal and a helping hand. Your financial support helps us offer independence, compassion and dignity to our older friends and neighbors.
PCOA qualifies for the Arizona charitable tax credit and relies on donations to help over 20,000 older people and their family members every year.