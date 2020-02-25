Arizona Tax Credit: Pima Council on Aging

Arizona Tax Credit: Pima Council on Aging

Donations help PCOA offer independence, compassion and dignity to our older friends and neighbors.

 Scott Griessel / Creatista 2018

Pima Council on Aging has been serving older adults and those who care about them for more than 50 years.

I am honored to oversee fundraising and communications for this organization, whose mission is to promote dignity and respect for aging, and to advocate for independence in the lives of Pima County’s older adults and their families.

In my role, I have the opportunity to see this mission in action every day, and to hear from the people in our community whose lives are bettered as a result.

Karen called me one day to set up a monthly donation to PCOA, and told me how grateful she was for the help we had provided her and her mother.

Her mother had suffered a stroke, and Karen had taken her into her home, becoming a full-time caregiver overnight. Providing the round-the-clock care her mom needed left Karen exhausted and with no time for herself.

Through our caregiver respite services, PCOA was able to send a paid caregiver into the home a few hours a week to give Karen a chance to take care of her own health and errands. Karen called it “a lifesaver.”

Karen had made a promise to her mom that she would never put her in a nursing home.

She told me she would not have been able to keep that promise without help from PCOA.

“Taking care of a dying parent is incredibly hard,” she said, “and you were there. PCOA is an absolutely wonderful organization.”

In addition to helping family members like Karen, PCOA assists older people in our community who have no family or friends nearby. We help older people remain independent in their homes through help with housekeeping and bathing, and make sure they have enough nutritious food through Pima Meals on Wheels.

Through education about preventing dangerous falls, managing chronic health conditions, and understanding Medicare, we help our community age well.

PCOA gives older adults more than a nutritious meal and a helping hand. Your financial support helps us offer independence, compassion and dignity to our older friends and neighbors.

PCOA qualifies for the Arizona charitable tax credit and relies on donations to help over 20,000 older people and their family members every year.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to Give

Pima Council on Aging

8467 E. Broadway, Tucson, 85710

520-790-7262

givepcoa.org

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News