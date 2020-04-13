Arizona Tax Credit: Ronald McDonald

We are all on the same path right now. Focused on staying well and staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But what if you couldn’t stay at home? What if the one who was sick was your child, and the best medical care available was hundreds of miles away? It’s a nightmare scenario.
Right now, that nightmare is a reality for moms and dads who are staying at the Tucson Ronald McDonald House. Two families with premature babies in the NICU. One baby who was born without an immune system.
You can be their hero.
How can you give when money is already tight? The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
Every dollar you are able to donate, from $1 up to $800 (for married couples), could come right back to you as soon as you file your 2019 Arizona State tax return )or your 2020 return if you’ve already filed this year).
Dollar-for-dollar. Even if you already donated to your child’s public or private school, this credit may still be available for you.
Your gift to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona (RMHC) helps families stay together at the Tucson Ronald McDonald House — $100 helps one family stay one night. The maximum gift of $800 will support the average family for their entire stay.
But you have to act fast. Even though the filing deadline for state taxes has been extended into the summer, the deadline to make tax credit gifts is still April 15.
And we can help you. RMHC has teamed up with 44 other nonprofit organizations to form the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Coalition.
Visit GiveLocalKeepLocal.org to find answers to your questions in the comprehensive Tax Credit Guide. You can also learn more about all 45 organizations and choose where your donations can do the most good.
Whether you choose to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities or any of the worthy charities that are listed on GiveLocalKeepLocal.org, please consider making a gift and utilizing the tax credit.
Every dollar helps children, students, people with disabilities, those in need of housing assistance, community health clinics, women in abusive situations, to name only a few.
These organizations are doing more now than they ever have before to help our local community, and we are asking for your support.
