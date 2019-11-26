The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona Inc.
P.O. Box 14412, Scottsdale, 85267
The mission of The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona Inc. is to partner with Rotary Clubs to provide financial and personal support to qualified candidates in obtaining education, training and skill development so they may, in turn, attain career-oriented employment and financial stability and contribute to their communities.
Our vision is for students to go on to become productive citizens in our state. The education they obtain will help them earn a living and raise their families. Because of their increased earning potential, they help grow the economy of the state of Arizona.
Here are examples of how TRVFA has helped students achieve a better and more rewarding career and life. Each of these students were sponsored by a local Rotary Club:
• Sofia Ibarra was sponsored to study phlebotomy. She was hired immediately after graduating, and has since completed other studies and advanced in her medical profession. She has enjoyed many positive transitions in her personal life as a result of the beginning her TRVFA grant provided.
• Jocelyn Castillo was sponsored to begin a surgical technology program. The grant will enable her to enter a career where she will earn a livable wage while she seeks to achieve her goal of becoming a surgeon.
• Sarah Pryor was sponsored to get a certified nursing assistant license and a patient care technician certification. She was hired as soon as she graduated and has been working in a hospital for 3 1/2 years. Sarah will go back to school soon to get her RN.
• To Sophia Kakou, who was awarded a $3,000 grant, the Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona is not only a giving organization but a stepping stone to meeting some of the world’s leaders in their fields.
“They helped me to realize my dream of becoming a registered nurse and I am so grateful to have been selected. The application process was genuinely a meeting among friends who were ready to lend a helping hand.
“All the members of the Old Pueblo Rotary Club were so welcoming and care about Rotary’s mission to make a difference throughout the world. These are people who are looking to make leaders of our future graduates and I am so glad to have been blessed by such kindness and will be joining them in promoting Rotary when I can.”
This program is not only for young people but middle-aged people returning to college for a vocational program. It is 100% funded by donations from individuals and local businesses, as well as Rotarians and Rotary Clubs so TRVFA can support students in vocational programs in communities across Arizona. Anyone is welcome to donate. Every dollar helps. TRVFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is a Qualified Charitable Organization.