Arizona Tax Credit: Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center

What: Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center

Where: 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita, 85629

Phone: 520-668-0547

Website: sahuaritafoodbank.org

The Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center serves Sahuarita, Green Valley and the surrounding rural areas. One in four residents of our region lives below economic self-sufficiency and one in eight children lives in poverty.

We feed the hungry and have a second mission of helping community members become economically secure.

The food bank started in a small closet and now serves up to 200 families a week. To meet increasing demand, we are building a 13,000 square foot facility.

When we finish construction in 2021, we will be the only food and service hub in Sahuarita. In addition to food distribution, we will offer health/nutrition, family support and workforce development programs.

Many people we serve have minimum-wage jobs or are unemployed. Our mission will begin to be fulfilled when we can serve more and more people like the recently divorced woman with a teenage son who came to us for food.

Both she and her son seemed very depressed. After some weeks, she began to volunteer at the food bank. Then her son began to volunteer. After several months, her depression lifted and she showed what a great worker she is.

Today, she is married and employed 25 hours a week. This school year, she was able to buy her son a second pair of shoes and more than one T-shirt and pair of pants.

If you donate $100, we’ll provide hearty, protein-rich soup to 50 families. If you donate $400, we can supply weekend emergency food to more than 100 school children who would otherwise go hungry.

And if you donate $800, we will be able to run our hard-working truck and van for nearly two months or buy shelving for our new commercial kitchen.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

