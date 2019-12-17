Arizona Tax Credit: Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center

What: Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center
Where: 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita, 85629
Phone: 520-668-0547
Website: sahuaritafoodbank.org
The Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center serves Sahuarita, Green Valley and the surrounding rural areas. One in four residents of our region lives below economic self-sufficiency and one in eight children lives in poverty.
We feed the hungry and have a second mission of helping community members become economically secure.
The food bank started in a small closet and now serves up to 200 families a week. To meet increasing demand, we are building a 13,000 square foot facility.
When we finish construction in 2021, we will be the only food and service hub in Sahuarita. In addition to food distribution, we will offer health/nutrition, family support and workforce development programs.
Many people we serve have minimum-wage jobs or are unemployed. Our mission will begin to be fulfilled when we can serve more and more people like the recently divorced woman with a teenage son who came to us for food.
Both she and her son seemed very depressed. After some weeks, she began to volunteer at the food bank. Then her son began to volunteer. After several months, her depression lifted and she showed what a great worker she is.
Today, she is married and employed 25 hours a week. This school year, she was able to buy her son a second pair of shoes and more than one T-shirt and pair of pants.
If you donate $100, we’ll provide hearty, protein-rich soup to 50 families. If you donate $400, we can supply weekend emergency food to more than 100 school children who would otherwise go hungry.
And if you donate $800, we will be able to run our hard-working truck and van for nearly two months or buy shelving for our new commercial kitchen.